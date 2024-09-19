New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 19, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shohei Otani is our era's Babe Ruth

Ohtani has hit 51 homeruns and stole 51 bases this season. Rarified air for the Japanese superstar baseball player as he continues his pursuit of a World Series win.

Cedar Point announces Siren's Curse rollercoaster

The tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster in North America will open next year. The folks over there continue to strive for greatness with innovative ideas and excellent engineering execution.

That time Tom Tupa took over as NY Jets emergency QB and balled out

Who needs Aaron Rodgers?

LA weatherman drops "Next Episode" lyrics into his broadcast

I love a good weather report.

Halo 3 was such an amazing moment in video games history

Halo 3 multiplayer really was something else. Downright magical.

Eminem shows respect to the legends of hip hop who came before him

Have you heard Murdergram Deux yet?

Fish bread

Would you eat it?

I salute you, F-Zero 99 Network Infrastructure team

God damn legends, I tell you.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 19, 2024.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

