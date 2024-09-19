Evening Reading - September 19, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shohei Otani is our era's Babe Ruth
THIS CAN'T BE REAL 😱🚨— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2024
SHOHEI ALREADY BROKE HIS 50/50 RECORD.
51 HR / 51 STOLEN BASES.
OHTANI IS NOT REAL.
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/FhcobBa0Hl
Ohtani has hit 51 homeruns and stole 51 bases this season. Rarified air for the Japanese superstar baseball player as he continues his pursuit of a World Series win.
Cedar Point announces Siren's Curse rollercoaster
🌊COMING in 2025🌊— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 19, 2024
Siren's Curse - the TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster in North America!
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/5CGRxG09FD pic.twitter.com/B3ZAAHXDlw
The tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster in North America will open next year. The folks over there continue to strive for greatness with innovative ideas and excellent engineering execution.
That time Tom Tupa took over as NY Jets emergency QB and balled out
That time the @nyjets turned to their punter Tom Tupa as emergency QB. (Sept. 12, 1999)#NEvsNYJ – Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2024
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/piLx5LOLm2
Who needs Aaron Rodgers?
LA weatherman drops "Next Episode" lyrics into his broadcast
I love a good weather report.
Halo 3 was such an amazing moment in video games history
https://t.co/iK5drCEkQb pic.twitter.com/jcdebv23fF— Snoozie (@SuzySnoozie) September 13, 2024
Halo 3 multiplayer really was something else. Downright magical.
This happened 16 years ago in Halo 3. It's one of the rarest things to happen in gaming history.— Hailey ♡ ꙳•‧͙💗 (@HaileyEira) September 14, 2024
Player throws a sticky nade at an enemy, who catches it in his hand while throwing a frag nade back, making the sticky nade stick to the frag nade before getting thrown back.
Halo… pic.twitter.com/lQbSmYdU74
Eminem shows respect to the legends of hip hop who came before him
Have you heard Murdergram Deux yet?
Fish bread
Fish shaped Bread pic.twitter.com/NHKwhY6fkG— Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) April 12, 2024
Would you eat it?
I salute you, F-Zero 99 Network Infrastructure team
Salute to the #FZERO99 Network Infrastructure team. You are all legends. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6e46i4NGWl— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 16, 2024
God damn legends, I tell you.
