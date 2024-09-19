Evening Reading - September 19, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shohei Otani is our era's Babe Ruth

THIS CAN'T BE REAL 😱🚨



SHOHEI ALREADY BROKE HIS 50/50 RECORD.



51 HR / 51 STOLEN BASES.



OHTANI IS NOT REAL.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/FhcobBa0Hl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2024

Ohtani has hit 51 homeruns and stole 51 bases this season. Rarified air for the Japanese superstar baseball player as he continues his pursuit of a World Series win.

Cedar Point announces Siren's Curse rollercoaster

🌊COMING in 2025🌊



Siren's Curse - the TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster in North America!



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/5CGRxG09FD pic.twitter.com/B3ZAAHXDlw — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 19, 2024

The tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster in North America will open next year. The folks over there continue to strive for greatness with innovative ideas and excellent engineering execution.

That time Tom Tupa took over as NY Jets emergency QB and balled out

That time the @nyjets turned to their punter Tom Tupa as emergency QB. (Sept. 12, 1999)#NEvsNYJ – Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/piLx5LOLm2 — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2024

Who needs Aaron Rodgers?

LA weatherman drops "Next Episode" lyrics into his broadcast

I love a good weather report.

Halo 3 was such an amazing moment in video games history

Halo 3 multiplayer really was something else. Downright magical.

This happened 16 years ago in Halo 3. It's one of the rarest things to happen in gaming history.



Player throws a sticky nade at an enemy, who catches it in his hand while throwing a frag nade back, making the sticky nade stick to the frag nade before getting thrown back.



Halo… pic.twitter.com/lQbSmYdU74 — Hailey ♡ ꙳•‧͙💗 (@HaileyEira) September 14, 2024

Eminem shows respect to the legends of hip hop who came before him

Have you heard Murdergram Deux yet?

Fish bread

Fish shaped Bread pic.twitter.com/NHKwhY6fkG — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) April 12, 2024

Would you eat it?

I salute you, F-Zero 99 Network Infrastructure team

Salute to the #FZERO99 Network Infrastructure team. You are all legends. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6e46i4NGWl — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 16, 2024

God damn legends, I tell you.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 19, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.