Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 elevates its gameplay by giving players a purpose

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is looking to build on the foundation of the 2020 sim in every way possible. After playing it for a few hours, I walked away from the flight stick excited about the sheer volume of content that Asobo Studio has in store.

While the 2020 revival of Microsoft Flight Simulator was beloved quite beloved, fans shared one common criticism of the sim: a lack of direction. It’s a complaint that developer Asobo Studio has heard loud and clear and has made the focal point of MSFS 2024. The new sim includes rescue missions, VIP transports, firefighting segments, and more objective-based modes that make flying feel more engaging and meaningful.

Arguably the largest addition to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is Career mode. In this mode, players will design their own pilot (you can walk around on foot now!) and take them on an aviation journey. You begin at a small, local airport of your choosing, training to earn your Private Pilot’s License so that you can take to the skies like you’ve always dreamed of.



Source: Microsoft

Starting at a rural airport in Harford County, Maryland, one of my first missions was to fly a mother and her son around Baltimore County, giving them a primo view of the city of Towson. During the flight, they’d frequently remark about the quality of the flight. “It’s even greater than I imagined,” the mother said as we cruised over the skies of North Baltimore. “This ride’s getting a bit bumpy,” the son complained as I struggled to control the aircraft. It instantly made the stakes feel higher, and I nearly broke a sweat when it was time to land the tiny Cessna.

After earning their PPL, players can take their careers in a variety of directions. Several certifications can be earned, expanding your list of available aircraft. Some missions have prerequisite levels and certifications before you can accept them. I only got to scratch the surface during my time with MSFS 2024, but Career mode is something players could sink hundreds of hours into.



Source: Microsoft

Another pain point of the 2020 MSFS that the developers are looking to address this year is file size. Following the release of several content updates, Flight Sim 2020’s install size surpassed 200 GB. Asobo Studio realizes how frustrating that was for players, and is leaning on Microsoft’s cloud technology to alleviate file sizes this time around. MSFS 2024 will store a large chunk of its data in the cloud, quickly summoning it as needed.

Overall, it feels like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the culmination of all the feedback from 2020. There’s an emphasis on quality-of-life improvements and engaging content that’ll keep players glued to the cockpit. With plans to also support MSFS 2024 with post-launch updates, I look forward to hitting the skies this November.