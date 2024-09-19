PlayStation unveils 30th anniversary collection including PS5 Pro & DualSense The 30th anniversary collection features the classic PS1 colors and aesthetic and will be launching in November 2024.

This year in December marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of the original PlayStation. Of course with three decades of gaming behind it, Sony wasn’t about to let that pass by without something fun, so it’s announced a collection of PlayStation anniversary products, including a PS1 variant of the upcoming PS5 Pro.

PlayStation announced the 30th anniversary collection in a post on the PlayStation Blog. PlayStation will launch the collection on November 21, 2024. It includes a number of products with PS1 aesthetic to them, coming in the original gray with the black accents. Among the products are the original PS5 slim console, the new PS5 Pro console, two versions of the PlayStation DualSense controllers, and the PlayStation Portal handheld gaming device.

It's been quite a long road for PlayStation, spanning a multitude of amazing games. The group has had some losses in 2024, what with the fiasco of Concord’s launch and subsequent shutdown. Even so, PlayStation has had some big wins as well, such as the charming and impeccable Astro Bot. Safe to say, the journey has had its shares of ups and downs.

With the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection coming in November