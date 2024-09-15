Weekend Discussion - September 15, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A little bit of a different puzzle today!

Will sees what it's like being obese

It's amazing how the smallest tasks become such a challenge.

Handling the most dangerous pathogens

I'm glad there are people out there willing to handle and study this stuff.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Howdy

I'd very much like to do some dilly-dallying as well.

This is from the Sims

honestly thought i was looking at a screencap from The Sims https://t.co/eGVssdiGU3 — nobody from nowhere (@ctizzie) September 6, 2024

Psych! It's not. But I still think it looks like it is.

Bring back these vintage designs

I need 'em.

Which picture did you rock?

Xbox 360 gamerpics (2005) pic.twitter.com/2G3UavUkt3 — Video Game History (@VideoGameHstry) September 8, 2024

I think I was the Oblivion guard.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.