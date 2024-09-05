New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - September 5, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

I want an Arby's Meatsweats outfit...

I guess I need to influencer even harder.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

The "this is arson" chants are why wrestling fans are just on a different level.

It's impossible to love Rhea Ripley more than I already do, but this was very sweet.

Bill Belichick joins Instaface

The former Patriots coach famously hates social media, but is now crossing over to the even darker side.

Reminder about some great basketball players

Young Charles Barkley was a force to be reckoned with.

Jason Williams was filthy back in the day.

Name a more iconic finger wave.

Kids these days forget how great Patrick Ewing was.

Shaqnews

Shaq BlackAfee? LOL.

Balatro Mobile releases on September 26

You have been warned.

BYU Mascot with some impressive feats of strength

Most impressive.

Pets, but show them to me!

What a cute little guy!

Boop!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 5, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola