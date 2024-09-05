Evening Reading - September 5, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

I want an Arby's Meatsweats outfit...

um…so… @Arbys sent me a Meatsweats outfit because of my arby’s video……..i am never taking this off… pic.twitter.com/hBmb4l2KUA — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) September 5, 2024

I guess I need to influencer even harder.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

No “your mom” jokes, no insider terms, no talk about tv or match ratings, nothing but pure hatred. This is the sport I love pic.twitter.com/OMdnqJaQXk — max 🌸 (@yunghelios) September 5, 2024

The "this is arson" chants are why wrestling fans are just on a different level.

Rhea Ripley spotted a fan-sign that said



“I beat cancer’s ass to see Rhea Ripley”



Rhea brought the fan backstage and autographed the sign personally



You love to see it



🖤 pic.twitter.com/NfBXwt0DFH — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 5, 2024

It's impossible to love Rhea Ripley more than I already do, but this was very sweet.

Bill Belichick joins Instaface

The former Patriots coach famously hates social media, but is now crossing over to the even darker side.

Reminder about some great basketball players

"How about that... and that!". Charles Barkley defended a 4-on-1 fastbreak and still came out on top.#NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/4estz8Khoq — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 30, 2022

Young Charles Barkley was a force to be reckoned with.

Jason Williams highlights for your viewing pleasure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9uHKXHZjH0 — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 5, 2024

Jason Williams was filthy back in the day.

When Dikembe Mutombo made 3 straight blocks and broke out the finger wag 👀☝️ pic.twitter.com/h3CzHsgODB — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 4, 2024

Name a more iconic finger wave.

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing 💯 pic.twitter.com/XTaIHNSwp5 — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 3, 2024

Kids these days forget how great Patrick Ewing was.

Shaqnews

"You know what they call me in the podcast world..



Shaq BlackAfee" 😂😂 ~ @SHAQ #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Sp87IIUYrO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2024

Shaq BlackAfee? LOL.

Having to guard prime Shaq in the paint was an absolute death sentence 😳⛽ pic.twitter.com/OFsIkx7rIz — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 4, 2024

Balatro Mobile releases on September 26

You have been warned.

hippity hoppity your time is my property — localthunk (@LocalThunk) September 5, 2024

BYU Mascot with some impressive feats of strength

BYU’s mascot is a certified badass 👀 pic.twitter.com/mqlTTohaVx — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) September 4, 2024

Most impressive.

Pets, but show them to me!

He seems nice.... pic.twitter.com/PzIP0zUOgH — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) September 4, 2024

What a cute little guy!

positive reinforcement pic.twitter.com/a9AkfSpFru — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 4, 2024

Boop!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 5, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.