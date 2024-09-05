Evening Reading - September 5, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
I want an Arby's Meatsweats outfit...
um…so… @Arbys sent me a Meatsweats outfit because of my arby’s video……..i am never taking this off… pic.twitter.com/hBmb4l2KUA— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) September 5, 2024
I guess I need to influencer even harder.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
No “your mom” jokes, no insider terms, no talk about tv or match ratings, nothing but pure hatred. This is the sport I love pic.twitter.com/OMdnqJaQXk— max 🌸 (@yunghelios) September 5, 2024
The "this is arson" chants are why wrestling fans are just on a different level.
Rhea Ripley spotted a fan-sign that said— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 5, 2024
“I beat cancer’s ass to see Rhea Ripley”
Rhea brought the fan backstage and autographed the sign personally
You love to see it
🖤 pic.twitter.com/NfBXwt0DFH
It's impossible to love Rhea Ripley more than I already do, but this was very sweet.
Bill Belichick joins Instaface
The former Patriots coach famously hates social media, but is now crossing over to the even darker side.
Reminder about some great basketball players
"How about that... and that!". Charles Barkley defended a 4-on-1 fastbreak and still came out on top.#NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/4estz8Khoq— NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 30, 2022
Young Charles Barkley was a force to be reckoned with.
Jason Williams highlights for your viewing pleasure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9uHKXHZjH0— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 5, 2024
Jason Williams was filthy back in the day.
When Dikembe Mutombo made 3 straight blocks and broke out the finger wag 👀☝️ pic.twitter.com/h3CzHsgODB— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 4, 2024
Name a more iconic finger wave.
New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing 💯 pic.twitter.com/XTaIHNSwp5— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 3, 2024
Kids these days forget how great Patrick Ewing was.
Shaqnews
"You know what they call me in the podcast world..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2024
Shaq BlackAfee" 😂😂 ~ @SHAQ #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Sp87IIUYrO
Shaq BlackAfee? LOL.
Having to guard prime Shaq in the paint was an absolute death sentence 😳⛽ pic.twitter.com/OFsIkx7rIz— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 4, 2024
Balatro Mobile releases on September 26
You have been warned.
hippity hoppity your time is my property— localthunk (@LocalThunk) September 5, 2024
BYU Mascot with some impressive feats of strength
BYU’s mascot is a certified badass 👀 pic.twitter.com/mqlTTohaVx— Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) September 4, 2024
Most impressive.
Pets, but show them to me!
He seems nice.... pic.twitter.com/PzIP0zUOgH— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) September 4, 2024
What a cute little guy!
positive reinforcement pic.twitter.com/a9AkfSpFru— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 4, 2024
Boop!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
