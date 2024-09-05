Team Asobi is planning Astro Bot post-launch content The studio has confirmed that it will be bringing extra challenge and speed run levels to Astro Bot in future DLC.

Astro Bot is about to come out this weekend, and with it comes a glorious new 3D platforming adventure in Team Asobi’s charming universe, but they developers certainly aren’t stopping at the 1.0 release of Astro Bot. Nope, there is officially DLC and post-launch content on the way. Team Asobi confirmed that it will likely take the form of new challenge and speedrun levels, though quite a few details are still in the works.

Team Asobi confirmed its plans for DLC to Video Games Chronicle ahead of Astro Bot’s launch. After it comes out on PS5 on September 6, 2024, Asobi will partially be turning its attention towards the development of DLC content. For now, the team is focused on producing challenge and speedrun levels that will be released in bundles. At some point, 10 challenge levels and five speedrun levels were planned, but those numbers may not be accurate depending on the depth and scope the team decides to pursue.

We’re just coming off of our review of Astro Bot and the game is simply impeccable. It takes the good gameplay and utilization of PS5 tech to its limits by giving us an extensive universe of galaxies and levels to explore as we try to save Astro Bots friends and repair their spaceship. With so much fun in the level design, music, interactions, and more throughout the game, Astro Bot was an easy 10 out of 10 in our books, and the critical consensus seems to mostly agree.

With that in mind, more Astro Bot sounds peachy. We’ll look forward to seeing what Team Asobi has for us when that post-launch content comes. Stay tuned for more Astro Bot coverage and news right here at Shacknews.