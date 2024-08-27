How to get Choir of One - Destiny 2 Harness the firepower of the Vex Wyvern by unlocking Choir of One in Destiny 2, a new Special ammo Auto Rifle.

Choir of One is a new Exotic Auto Rifle added to Destiny 2 during Episode: Echoes Act 3. This new Auto Rifle uses Special ammo, and as such, it’s extremely powerful. Unlocking it will require a bit of effort and, depending on when you’re playing, waiting for the right week.

How to get Choir of One



Choir of One is unlocked by completing the Encore Exotic mission in Destiny 2. If you’re playing during Episode: Echoes, you can play this as soon as you’ve progress through the campaign to Act 3. After speaking with Failsafe, you can launch the mission via the map of the H.E.L.M.

For those playing Destiny 2 much later on, Encore will no longer be available to launch whenever you want. Instead, you’ll need to wait for it to appear as the weekly Exotic mission. Take a look at our Exotic Mission Rotator guide to see when it’s available.

Choir of One perks



The perks on Choir of One make it one of the most powerful Auto Rifles out there at the moment. This thing packs a punch thanks to its firing pattern, which is the same as a Wyvern. Not only that, but you can craft Choir of One at the Enclave, giving it different barrels, magazines, and more. Check out its intrinsic Exotic perks:

Fanatical Lance: Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Hip firing launches multiple projectiles at once in a slower moving spread pattern. Projectiles detonate on impact.

Command Frame: Fires extended-range, heavy calibre projectiles at a reduced rate of fire. Deals increased precision damage when aiming down sights.

In addition to this, Choir of One’s frame can be upgraded from Command Frame up to Command Frame IV. These intrinsic upgrades are unlocked by finding secrets within the Encore mission. The different Command Frames boost the Range, Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed stats.

Choir of One also has three Exotic catalysts available to it: Subsistence, Destabilizing Rounds, and Onslaught. These are unlocked by completing Choir: Eternal, which is given to you by Banshee-44 in the Tower.

It should come as no surprise that Choir of One is all the rage right now. We've finally got our hands on the powerful Wyvern weaponry that they've been using to stomp Guardians with since they first arrived on the scene.