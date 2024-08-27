Encore Exotic mission guide - Destiny 2 Here's how to earn the Exotic Auto Rifle Choir of One by completing the Encore Exotic mission in Destiny 2.

Encore is a brand new Exotic mission introduced to Destiny 2 in Episode: Echoes Act 3. This mission has players diving deep into the heart of Nessus to take down a Vex threat. Successfully completing this mission rewards the Choir of One Auto Rifle, a unique Special ammo variant that should make you feel like a Wyvern. The challenge of this mission will be dealing with the Connection, Partition, and Access modules as well as some of the buggy elements, like the boss weak points not spawning.

Encore Exotic mission walkthrough

Climb the side of the room and drop down into the hole in the top of the ball.

Source: Shacknews

When you land in Encore, immediately look to your right and climb the angled part of the wall to the circular segment. Look down to the sphere and drop into the hole. Leap across the gap, creep along the thin ledge, and look down to your right to find a hallway to continue through.

Jump across the large gap and go through the upper hole in the wall.

Source: Shacknews

Use the little brick elevators to ascend the wall. Keep making progress using the small bricks until you reach a large chasm. Go through the center slit that's higher than the others. Once through, use the piston to get to the top and look for the purple hole in the wall you can drop down.

You'll need to find three pillars around the room. You can only access these using the Connection module.

Source: Shacknews

You’ll now be outside with a deposit point that requires a Vex Module (you'll eventually bring a module out for this one later). Follow the path into an internal area to spot a few diamonds on the wall. This section has two modules: Connection and Partition. Connection will build segments and lower barriers while Partition will remove chunks of the wall. Place Connection in the dishes and activate the pillars around the room. The dish on the lower level leads to one that requires the first Partition.

Return the Connection module to the center dish to open the door. Go grab the second Connection node and return here quickly.

Source: Shacknews

When the three pillars have been activated, take the Connection back to the first dish near the three diamonds and dunk it. A door will open, granting you access to a hallway with another Connection at the end. Grab it and quickly run back to the main room. A large electrical wall will be pursuing you and the hallway will be full of Vex.

Back in the main room, deposit it in the dish near the exit so you can leave. Grab the other Connection before you go. Take this one outside to the very first dunk point you saw (near the sphere). Dunk the Connection, go across the new bridge, and clear the Vex out in the end room. Once they’re gone, a Partition will appear. Deposit it and move forward. There will be a piston you can smash for some extra resources. Go up the lift when you’re ready.

The Access node lets you activate a Vex portal. This part requires a bit of leap-frogging.

Source: Shacknews

This area will introduce a new Vex Module called Access. This module will activate the Vex teleporters. Get into the center room, defeat the Vex and collect the new Access. Slap the Access into the side dish, collect the Access node from the first room and put it in the central dish. Take Connection through the center dish and then the other Access. You’ll eventually arrive in a new area with a rally banner.

Knock off a third of the boss' health to get it to disappear.

Source: Shacknews

This fight is straightforward. All you’re doing is pursuing the Subjugator through portals and defeating Tormentors that appear. Each one will drop an Access code for a Vex teleporter. When you get back to the center, you’ll need to fight both of them at once. Defeat them, grab your loot from the chest, and go through the new portal.

There's a little hole in the wall you can crouch-walk through.

Source: Shacknews

In this small room, look for the circle hole in the wall that leads to a tunnel. The next room is a large cavern with a Hydra, some Minotaurs, and a few other Vex. Clear them out and then go around the left side and climb the cliffs to find another planetary piston and some buildings.

Use the Proximity Sensor to find the Exo body.

Source: Shacknews

Keep defeating Vex and going through portals until you enter the research lab. Look for the Exo body on the ground and interact with it to hear a recording. Once that’s done, a wall will disappear down one of the side paths, allowing you to access a central room.

Deposit the Connection node in the center and tamper with the pillar whenever you return to the central area.

Source: Shacknews

This is the boss fight arena where you'll need to defeat Parodos, Choral Mind. The main goal is to use the Connection nodes to build a bridge to whatever side the boss is on, capture the plate, destroy a weak point, and deal damage. Before you can do this, you must deposit the Connection node into the center dish and tamper with the pillar.

If the boss’ weak point diamond does not spawn, you will need to wipe and reset the fight. This is a softlock that will prevent progress.

Capture the plate to summon a weak point. If the weak point does not appear, you need to wipe to reset the fight.

Source: Shacknews

Don't walk through the barriers. Use the Vex portals to move between the areas.

Source: Shacknews

After you deal enough damage, the boss will summon barriers that prevent you from jumping across the room. Instead, you’ll need to use the Vex portals which are activated using the Access nodes dropped by the large Minotaurs. Whenever you finish a damage phase and return to the middle, remember to tamper with the center pillar again.

The last chunk of the boss’ health will have you fighting it in the middle. Destroy the diamond to remove the shield, deal damage, and wave goodbye to this buggy boss. A chest will spawn as will a deposit point for your resources. Pop the chest and enjoy your new Exotic weapon, Choir of One.

After fighting the boss in the middle, you can claim Choir of One.

Source: Shacknews

With Encore completed, you can continue on with other tasks in Destiny 2 like playing around with Choir of One or even playing the mission on a harder difficulty level. There are no doubt some secrets to be found, so stay tuned to our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more info.