Evening Reading - August 16, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. If you're reading this, I'm in Honolulu for the Pokemon World Championships, so this will be a short round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
I'm traveling a lot this summer. Back in full next week!
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 16: Xbox End of Summer Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 16: Wholesome Games Steam Celebration
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Nothing but the Hotfix
Whoa! Arkham Asylum is 15 years old!
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about establishing character through design.
This week in Shaqnews
August 14, 2003: The greatest game that never was.— SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 14, 2018
LeBron, Shaq and Jay-Z were supposed to play against Carmelo, Yao Ming and Fat Joe at Rucker Park. But a massive blackout shut down New York. 😤 (🎥: freshfocussports) pic.twitter.com/LSmnZ0CeMc
History was nearly made.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
The new king of wrestling has arrived!
Tonight in video game music
Turtle Power!
