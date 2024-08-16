Evening Reading - August 16, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. If you're reading this, I'm in Honolulu for the Pokemon World Championships, so this will be a short round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I'm traveling a lot this summer. Back in full next week!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Whoa! Arkham Asylum is 15 years old!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about establishing character through design.

This week in Shaqnews

August 14, 2003: The greatest game that never was.



LeBron, Shaq and Jay-Z were supposed to play against Carmelo, Yao Ming and Fat Joe at Rucker Park. But a massive blackout shut down New York. 😤 (🎥: freshfocussports) pic.twitter.com/LSmnZ0CeMc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 14, 2018

History was nearly made.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The new king of wrestling has arrived!

Tonight in video game music

Turtle Power!

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!