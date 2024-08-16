Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 16: Wholesome Games Steam Celebration

There are a lot of serious games out there. Sometimes, a weekend calls for something cozier and a little more wholesome. The folks behind Wholesome Games are taking time to celebrate more relaxing video games. Check out the best of the Wholesome Games Steam Celebration and take a load off this weekend.
Steam has a lot of other games on sale this weekend. Both Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia are being offered at a significant discount, as is a nice bundle featuring Contra: Operation Galuga and the classic Contra Anniversary Collection. Plus, it's your last chance to pick up the best from Bethesda during this year's QuakeCon Sale.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is on the last days of its Epic Savings sale. GOG.com is also nearing the end of its QuakeCon Sale. The Ubisoft Store is putting most of its games on sale for Gamescom. Finally, the Humble Store has launched its Summer Spectacular Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife - FREE until 8/22
- World of Warships: Starter Pack Albany Bundle - FREE until 8/22
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Witchfire - $31.99 (20% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Epic Savings
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- QuakeCon 2024 Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Prey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
Fanatical
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $46.19 (34% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $19.59 (72% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.29 (37% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.99 (32% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $38.19 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.95 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.95 (58% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
Gamersgate
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $4.25 (91% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.41 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $58.99 (41% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.75 (77% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $14.20 (68% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout London - FREE until 8/1 (Fallout 4 GOTY Edition required to run)
- QuakeCon Sale 2024
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Heretic + Hexen Collection - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.59 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $62.99 (37% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) [Steam] - $1.76 (82% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Sagrada, Scythe Digital Edition, and Root. Pay $10 or more to also receive Munchkin Digital and Wingspan. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdell and Terraforming Mars (w/Prelude and Hellas & Elysium DLC). Pay $18 or more to also receive Quilts and Cats of Calico and Dune: Imperium. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Marvel's Avengers. Pay $15 or more to also receive The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Pay $30 or more to also receive Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip. Pay $6 or more to also receive Escape First Alchemist. Pay $10 or more to also receive Doors: Paradox, Escape From Mystwood Mansion, Escape Academy, We Were Here Forever, and Escape Simulator. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $24.50 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Summer Spectacular Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Gamescom Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Rogue: Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $33.49 (33% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga + Contra Anniversary Collection - $30.58 (49% off)
- Wholesome Games
- Little Kitty, Big City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Gourdlets - $3.99 (20% off)
- Simpler Times - $7.99 (20% off)
- Surmount - $9.89 (34% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $10.79 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Carto - $5.99 (70% off)
- GRIS - $2.99 (80% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Wholesome Games Sale.
- Persona Franchise Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona Collection - $53.17 (47% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $8.99 (70% off)
- QuakeCon 2024 Sale
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $54.40 (71% off)
- Quake Collection Bundle - $16.41 (73% off)
- DOOM Classic Bundle - $11.97 (52% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $25.58 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- Electronic Arts August Sale
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- F1 24 - $53.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts August Sale.
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.12 (94% off)
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 - $23.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/18)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- For the King 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $3.63 (87% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
