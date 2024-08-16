Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 16: Wholesome Games Steam Celebration

There are a lot of serious games out there. Sometimes, a weekend calls for something cozier and a little more wholesome. The folks behind Wholesome Games are taking time to celebrate more relaxing video games. Check out the best of the Wholesome Games Steam Celebration and take a load off this weekend.

Steam has a lot of other games on sale this weekend. Both Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia are being offered at a significant discount, as is a nice bundle featuring Contra: Operation Galuga and the classic Contra Anniversary Collection. Plus, it's your last chance to pick up the best from Bethesda during this year's QuakeCon Sale.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is on the last days of its Epic Savings sale. GOG.com is also nearing the end of its QuakeCon Sale. The Ubisoft Store is putting most of its games on sale for Gamescom. Finally, the Humble Store has launched its Summer Spectacular Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Sagrada, Scythe Digital Edition, and Root. Pay $10 or more to also receive Munchkin Digital and Wingspan. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdell and Terraforming Mars (w/Prelude and Hellas & Elysium DLC). Pay $18 or more to also receive Quilts and Cats of Calico and Dune: Imperium. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Marvel's Avengers. Pay $15 or more to also receive The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Pay $30 or more to also receive Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip. Pay $6 or more to also receive Escape First Alchemist. Pay $10 or more to also receive Doors: Paradox, Escape From Mystwood Mansion, Escape Academy, We Were Here Forever, and Escape Simulator. These activate on Steam.

