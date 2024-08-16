Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 16: Xbox End of Summer Sale

For many, the end of the summer is nigh. Some have already gone back to school. For others, it's a little late for a summer vacation. Yes, the end of summer is here, so Xbox is here to help everyone cope with the End of Summer Sale, featuring the best titles from publishers like Sega, Ubisoft, and WB Games. Oh, and also Baldur's Gate 3. That's on sale, too.
Pick your favorite game and enjoy the rest of the summer!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- August Savings
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $45.49 (35% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $29.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- System Shock - $25.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation August Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - $27.99 (30% off)
- Still Wakes the Deep - $26.24 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- End of Summer Sale
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $45.49 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $17.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $10.49 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox End of Summer Sale.
- Borderlands Franchise Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - $47.99 (20% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox QuakeCon Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Little Kitty, Big City - $19.99 (20% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warner Bros. August Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Atari Studios Summer Sale
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord - $31.99 (20% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - $2.99 (80% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $25.99 (35% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $6.99 (65% off)
- Turok - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Man Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe - $29.99 (25% off)
- PowerSlave Exhumed - $8.99 (55% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (70% off)
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Strife Veteran Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tempest 4000 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Making of Kareteka - $14.99 (25% off)
- Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon - $2.99 (80% off)
- Atari Mania - $9.99 (60% off)
- Mr. Run and Jump - $13.74 (45% off)
- Asteroids Recharged - $4.49 (55% off)
- Lunar Lander Beyond - $23.99 (20% off)
- Akka Arrh - $9.99 (50% off)
- Days of Doom - $16.49 (45% off)
- qomp2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Missile Command Recharged - $4.49 (55% off)
- Yars Recharged - $4.49 (55% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Berserk Boy - $14.00 (30% off)
- Tchia - $20.99 (30% off)
- Surmount - $9.89 (34% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $9.74 (35% off)
- Descenders - $4.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
