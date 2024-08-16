WWE Superstar Randy Orton has about 600 hours of playtime in Elden Ring The Legend Killer has spent quite a bit of time killing demigods in The Lands Between.

On a recent episode of pro wrestling Superstar Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? talk show, he had fellow WWE Superstar Randy Orton on, and apparently Orton has been going hard to the paint on Elden Ring. The multi-time WWE Champion and son of Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton talked about how much gaming has entered into his life between time in the pro-wrestling scene. In that section, Orton revealed that he’s put about 600 hours into Elden Ring, not to mention being pretty thrilled about its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Randy Orton shared his opinions on Elden Ring during the most recent episode of What Do You Want to Talk About on the WWE YouTube channel. While much of the episode obviously discussed much of Rhodes’ and Orton’s storied history together in pro wrestling over the years, Randy spoke to the matter of his own gameplay when talking about John Cena’s appearance as Peacekeeper in Mortal Kombat 1.

Keep in mind, this game came out, in February and six months… It’ll be like three years since it came out. And also let me preface this next statement with saying that that I was out with spinal fusion surgery, so I had a lot of time on my hands. I’ve got like 600 hours on the game… I love that game.

Orton went on to say that he’s pretty happy with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion that launched in June. Orton wouldn’t be the first celebrity to share his enthusiasm with Elden Ring. He’s probably better than Elon Musk at the game, who showed the internet one of the most puzzling and cartoonishly impractical builds most FromSoftware players have ever seen. Cody Rhodes himself shared interested in the game, but Rhodes also shared that he hasn't had a chance to play because he hasn't found the time. Such seems to be the case when one is on a WWE Champion run the way Rhodes is right now.

Even so, it’s fun to hear that a Superstar with as much history behind him as Randy Orton has also spent hundreds of hours wandering The Lands Between. Maybe we can see what a Legend Killer’s build looks like someday.