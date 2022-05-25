Elon Musk shares his puzzling Elden Ring build Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his Elden Ring build.

Elden Ring is without a doubt the biggest gaming story of 2022. The latest Fromsoftware offering, this Soulsborne has inspired countless discussion and debates, and will certainly be in the running for Game of the Year come December. The brilliance of Elden Ring was recently acknowledged by infamous multi-billionaire Elon Musk, who also shared his character build.

It was earlier this week that Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his admiration for Elden Ring. “Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen,” he said. Musk returned to the thread today to share pictures of his build and inventory after requests from fans. The build, which he describes as a “power mage,” wields a Glintstone Staff and shield, with a Moonveil Katana also equipped.

Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed pic.twitter.com/OTSqKrrIv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Twitter users were quick to put a magnifying glass up to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s build and criticize the way he has built his character. At level 111, he’s got the most points allocated to Intelligence and Mind, with 68 and 38 respectively. However, folks are scratching their heads at the fact that he only has five memory slots unlocked at such a high level, especially for someone who is playing a magic build.

Elon Musk’s Elden Ring was further dissected by Vice, who pointed out his heavy equip load. With two shields, two swords, and a staff equipped, his character is running insanely heavy. We can see in one of the screenshots posted that his character is at a heavy equip load status, meaning his dodge rolling will be clunky and unfit for avoiding attacks the way a magic build should

The brilliance of Elden Ring is that a good enough player can succeed with just about any build, even a bizarre one like Musk’s. That said, it’s understandable why players were quite puzzled at the billionaire’s build. Even more puzzling, however, was Elon Musk’s response to allegations that he sexually harassed a SpaceX employee and attempted to buy her silence.