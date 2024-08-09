Evening Reading - August 9, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Another week is in the books, so let's leave you with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I am writing to you from early Friday, as I have made the trek to the D23 Expo. By the time this goes up, Disney's entertainment agenda will be announced from the Honda Center in Anaheim, where I'll be in the cheap seats. We'll be back for a fuller round of fun next week.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today Yesterday in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Forever Duke

so @shacknews came by for a chat. STAY TUNED. AND COME PLAY THE BUILD AT W22 HERE AT #QuakeCon pic.twitter.com/WqpY6OKrG4 — DNF2001 Restoration Project ☢️ (@DNF2001RP) August 8, 2024

Coming soon to Shacknews!

Thank you for riding Star Tours

First look at the Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle playset in the D23 Marketplace at #D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. @DisneyD23 https://t.co/3H4IvX9FQm pic.twitter.com/NuNxd2Ysg8 — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) August 9, 2024

I'll be on the lookout for this thing at D23.

20 years of Team Venture

20 years ago today, ‘The Venture Bros’ premiered on Adult Swim as a series. pic.twitter.com/cwoZrNm1zI — ToonHive (@ToonHive) August 7, 2024

Look, man, I'm just happy we got the movie to at least provide a semblance of closure. Granted, there are still a lot of questions and plenty of reasons to keep everyone coming back, but the ending was... good enough for me.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's all the Metroid you can handle!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of visual imagery.

This week in Shaqnews

Hi My Name is Shaq I’m over 7 Ft tall I bet no one would recognize me pic.twitter.com/zya5ZAepTh — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) August 9, 2024

This is the worst attempt at going incognito since Superman put on a pair of glasses.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

He's back!

Tonight in video game music

Revisit Undertale with OC ReMix.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!