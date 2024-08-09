Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 9: PlayStation Summer Sale last chance

Do your part for democracy and take part in PlayStation's Summer Sale, which is on its final week. Its deals include a first-time discount on the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, as well first-party discounts on games like The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There are also deals on games like Baldur's Gate 3, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Unicorn Overlord, and many more.
Nintendo is also celebrating its best multilayer games for one more week. That means rare first-party discounts on titles like Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and many others.
Finally, Xbox is carrying over its deals from last week, but has added the lineup from QuakeCon. Check out games like Starfield, Fallout 76, and DOOM Eternal. Oh, also Quake. Quake is on sale, too.
Pick your favorite game and enjoy the rest of the summer!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Summer Sale (Part 2)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $41.99 (30% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $11.99 (70% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.75 (75% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Supreme Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DLCs and expansions are on sale during the Beyond Ultimate Game Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $27.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- South Park: Snow Day Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- AEW: Fight Forever Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Way of the Hunter Elite Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants Bundle - $34.99 (50% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic Showcase Sale.
- Borderlands Franchise Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - $47.99 (20% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox QuakeCon Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Play Together Sale
- Nintendo Switch Sports - $27.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $37.49 (25% off)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mario Golf Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Cause 2024 Edition Ultimate Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kirby's Dream Buffet - $10.49 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Everybody 1-2-Switch! - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - $20.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $19.99 (60% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - $41.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $7.49 (75% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Game Builder Garage - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $7.99 (80% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Bundle - $20.77 (30% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $3.74 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $11.24 (55% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $7.49 (50% off)
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands Franchise Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warner Bros. August Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home - $9.99 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.49 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $17.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devolver Digital Multiplayer Sale
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $7.99 (60% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- KarmaZoo - $5.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Cricket Through The Ages - $5.19 (35% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $2.24 (85% off)
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms - $2.00 (33% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $2.24 (85% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $2.24 (85% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $22.49 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Berserk Boy - $14.00 (30% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $20.99 (30% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $9.74 (35% off)
- Descenders - $4.99 (80% off)
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore - $11.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 9: PlayStation Summer Sale last chance