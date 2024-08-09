Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 9: PlayStation Summer Sale last chance

Do your part for democracy and take part in PlayStation's Summer Sale, which is on its final week. Its deals include a first-time discount on the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, as well first-party discounts on games like The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There are also deals on games like Baldur's Gate 3, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Unicorn Overlord, and many more.

Nintendo is also celebrating its best multilayer games for one more week. That means rare first-party discounts on titles like Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and many others.

Finally, Xbox is carrying over its deals from last week, but has added the lineup from QuakeCon. Check out games like Starfield, Fallout 76, and DOOM Eternal. Oh, also Quake. Quake is on sale, too.

Pick your favorite game and enjoy the rest of the summer!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

