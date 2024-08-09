Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 9: QuakeCon 2024

It's that time of year where PC gamers from all lands converge onto Texas to celebrate the holiest of classic PC games. QuakeCon celebrates all things Quake, along with everything Quake-adjacent like Doom, Fallout, and whatever else Bethesda declares to fall into that category. This year, Steam's QuakeCon sale is one to watch, because it features a lot of bundles from those aforementioned franchises. That includes a pretty cool Doom Classic bundle that includes the newly-released Doom 1+2 remasters.
Elsewhere, Steam is also offering discounts on Half-Life: Alyx and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as offering sales on the best from EA and THQ Nordic. Summer sales from Green Man Gaming and GamesPlanet continue. The Epic Games Store is kicking off an Epic Savings event and also offering the newly released CYGNI: All Guns Blazing for absolutely free. Finally, Humble has a new bundle featuring Capcom's best, while the storefront is selling games to help you chill out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - FREE until 8/15
- DNF Duel - FREE until 8/15
- Apex Legends: Conduit Free Unlock Bundle - FREE until 8/15
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/14)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $9.69 (80% off)
- Epic Savings
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Defintiive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- QuakeCon 2024 Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Prey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- Borderlands Franchise Sale
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $46.19 (34% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $17.49 (65% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $34.09 (34% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.29 (37% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.99 (32% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $16.74 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $50.39 (28% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $14.40 (64% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $7.64 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Helldivers 2: Super Citizen Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $49.99 (29% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (64% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $13.99 (44% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Steam Early Access] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.49 (73% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.79 (68% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout London - FREE until 8/1 (Fallout 4 GOTY Edition required to run)
- QuakeCon Sale 2024
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Heretic + Hexen Collection - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Invincible - $19.49 (35% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SUMMER15 to get 15% off of most titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- South Park: Snow Day [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Bundle [Steam] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $28.00 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $15.14 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Pay $30 or more to also receive Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Marvel's Avengers. Pay $15 or more to also receive The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Descenders and Session: Skate Sim. Pay $15 or more to also receive PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K24. Pay $30 or more to also receive Barton Lynch Pro Surfing, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Skater XL. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Bundle [Steam] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Superchill Sale
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Coral Island [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Superchill Sale.
- Capcom Fire Deals
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Fire Deals.
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $36.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.50 (55% off)
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Soulstone Survivors [Steam Early Access] - $6.49 (35% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $19.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $59.84 (38% off)
- QuakeCon 2024 Sale
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $54.40 (71% off)
- Quake Collection Bundle - $16.41 (73% off)
- DOOM Classic Bundle - $11.97 (52% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $25.58 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- Electronic Arts August Sale
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- F1 24 - $53.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts August Sale.
- THQ Nordic Publisher Sale
- Space For Sale - $15.99 (20% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- AEW: Fight Forever - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.12 (94% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Icarus - $17.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $3.63 (87% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 9: QuakeCon 2024