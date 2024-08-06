How to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC alpha The Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC alpha is currently happening and players can work their way in now!

The Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha has arrived and players are looking for ways to get in. The good news is that Team Jade is giving away keys, so you should be able to get in and start playing. There are a couple of ways to gain access including filling out a form on the official site, requesting access via Steam, and watching some Twitch streams.

How to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha

There are a few ways to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha. Firstly, you can visit the official site and fill in the form as an expression of interest. Secondly, you can go to the Steam page and select the Request Access under the Playtest box. Finally, you can participate through the Twitch Drop program.

For the Twitch Drops, viewers that watch 60 minutes of a livestream can earn a Steam key. All you need to do is ensure you’ve linked your Delta Force: Hawk Ops account to Twitch – this can be done by logging in via the game’s website. However, the Twitch Drop is only available for a few hours each day.



Source: Shacknews

Once you log in, click the appropriate link and then authorize Delta Force: Hawk Ops. The above link will now have a box where you can enter your Steam key. All you need to do now is watch one hour of a streamer playing the game on Twitch and you should get your key.

As mentioned above, the Twitch Drops are only active for a short window. The developers at Team Jade have given the following times for when you can earn a key. You’re able to earn one for either Steam or the Infinite launcher:

Twitch Drops issuing Steam keys: Round 1 - Aug 6th 3:00 (UTC+0) Round 2 - Aug 6th 17:00 (UTC+0)

Twitch Drops issuing Level Infinite launcher keys: Round 3 - Aug 10th 14:00 (UTC+0) Round 4 - Aug 17th 23:00 (UTC+0)



You can find more information over on the Delta Force: Hawk Ops website. For those that do manage to get in, make sure you read over our guide on how to unlock Vyron and how to unlock Hackclaw, as both of these Operators are rather powerful.