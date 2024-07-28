New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - July 28, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday! It's sudoku! It's time for Sunday sudoku relaxation. 

I think I need these shoes

The price tag is a bit daunting, though. That's an expensive jogger.

Are there too many streaming services?

Yes there are. Now watch as I cut the "cable" on many of them.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

What is this person having done to their face?

Big squishing.

What is this person doing to their face?

Big windy.

Napping renders this brag null and void

Oh, you got up early? Talk to me after you have your little nana nap.

What are these visuals

This is so good.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Bubbletron! Go ahead and see if you can get the money hat.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He refused to get into a bigger bed!

Sam's ginger cat Rad squishing into a bed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
