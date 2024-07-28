Weekend Discussion - July 28, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday! It's sudoku! It's time for Sunday sudoku relaxation.

I think I need these shoes

The price tag is a bit daunting, though. That's an expensive jogger.

Are there too many streaming services?

Yes there are. Now watch as I cut the "cable" on many of them.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

What is this person having done to their face?

This is so hilarious 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/3faCLl4YEQ — Àdùnní 👉🏿👈🏿🥺❤️ (@dunniszn_) July 25, 2024

Big squishing.

What is this person doing to their face?

Big windy.

Napping renders this brag null and void

Oh, you got up early? Talk to me after you have your little nana nap.

What are these visuals

Techno visuals,



The chemical brothers concert

pic.twitter.com/utqCHYGF07 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 24, 2024

This is so good.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He refused to get into a bigger bed!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.