Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday! It's sudoku! It's time for Sunday sudoku relaxation.
I think I need these shoes
The price tag is a bit daunting, though. That's an expensive jogger.
Are there too many streaming services?
Yes there are. Now watch as I cut the "cable" on many of them.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
What is this person having done to their face?
This is so hilarious 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/3faCLl4YEQ— Àdùnní 👉🏿👈🏿🥺❤️ (@dunniszn_) July 25, 2024
Big squishing.
What is this person doing to their face?
July 25, 2024
Big windy.
Napping renders this brag null and void
July 25, 2024
Oh, you got up early? Talk to me after you have your little nana nap.
What are these visuals
Techno visuals,— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 24, 2024
The chemical brothers concert
pic.twitter.com/utqCHYGF07
This is so good.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Getting our hooks into Mortal Kombat 1's Takeda at EVO 2024
- EA Sports College Football 25 review: Homecoming
- Throne and Liberty is a fancy-looking MMO with shapeshifting powers
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero carries the Budokai Tenkaichi spirit forward
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Bubbletron! Go ahead and see if you can get the money hat.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He refused to get into a bigger bed!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 28, 2024