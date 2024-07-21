Dual Destiny symbols - Destiny 2 Learn the symbol callouts for Dual Destiny using this handy cheat sheet.

Destiny 2 is full of symbols and the new Dual Destiny Exotic mission includes a whole set that some players may not be familiar with. Anyone that has the Witch Queen expansion or has played the Vow of the Disciple raid will know what these are, but for the uninitiated, these symbols will be completely foreign. Use the following cheat sheet to ensure you can communicate your friend what symbol you’re talking about in Dual Destiny.

Dual Destiny symbols

The Dual Destiny symbols are the exact same ones from the Vow of the Disciple raid. The below image shows the symbols in the same position as they first appear in the raid. Basically every single symbol here has a chance to appear in the Exotic mission, except for the one labeled Blank. Take a look at our Dual Destiny guide for help with the other puzzles or our guide on all Exotic class item perks.

Here are all of the possible symbols that can appear during Dual Destiny.

Source: Shacknews

While you can obviously call them whatever you want, it’s better to use the correct names, especially if you’re going to be running the Exotic mission using LFG services or the in-game Fireteam Finder. If everyone is referring to them as their correct names, it’ll be much easier to communicate. Similarly, work out with your partner how you’re going to call out the clock sections.

With the Dual Destiny symbols in hand, you should have no trouble completing the Exotic mission. Of course, you’ll still need to learn them and be quick, you can’t spend too much time looking back and forth between this and the game! For more help, take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.