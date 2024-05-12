All Exotic class item perks - Destiny 2 Every single perk for all Exotic class items in Destiny 2 for the Prismatic subclasses.

Exotic class items are making their first appearance in Destiny 2 with The Final Shape and they’re much more powerful than their Destiny 1 counterparts. Each class’ Exotic class item rolls with two random perks which have been lifted directly from other Exotic armor pieces. These unique bits of gear will make the Prismatic subclass even more powerful and because they’re random rolls, you’ll want to spend some time farming them.

How to get Exotic class items

Exotic class items will drop from a new activity that unlocks on June 11, 2024, after the Final Shape Raid World First race has concluded. This is a farmable activity, meaning if you don’t get the roll you want on your item, you can run it again until you get one you like.

Exotic class item perks

Each class will have its own Exotic class item to unlock with their own pool of unique perks (except for six perks that are shared). The Exotic class item will only be active while you are using a Prismatic subclass. Take a look at our guide on all Classes, subclasses, and perks for more information.

Hunter Exotic Cloak perks



Source: Bungie

Hunter Exotic Cloak: Essentialism Perk Column 1 Perk Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Dragon: Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. Spirit of the Cyrtarachne: Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. Spirit of Galanor: Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. Spirit of the Gyrfalcon: Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. Spirit of the Foetracer: Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability's element. Spirit of the Liar: Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. Spirit of Caliban: Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. Spirit of the Wormhusk: Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. Spirit of Renewal: Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. Spirit of the Coyote: Gain an additional class ability charge.

Titan Exotic Mark perks



Source: Bungie

Titan Exotic Mark: Stoicism Perk Column 1 Perk Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Severance: Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. Spirit of Contact: Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. Spirit of Hoarfrost: Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Spirit of Scars: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. Spirit of the Eternal Warrior: Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super's element when your Super ends. Spirit of the Horn: Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets. Spirit of the Abeyant: Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. Spirit of Alpha Lupi: Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. Spirit of the Bear: Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. Spirit of the Armamentarium: Gain an additional grenade charge.

Warlock Exotic Bond perks



Source: Bungie

Warlock Exotic Bond: Solipsism Perk Column 1 Perk Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Stag: Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. Spirit of Vesper: Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. Spirit of the Filaments: Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. Spirit of Harmony: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element grant you Super energy. Spirit of the Necrotic: Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. Spirit of Starfire: Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. Spirit of Osmiomancy: Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. Spirit of the Swarm: Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. Spirit of Apotheosis: Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. Spirit of the Claw: Gain an additional melee charge.

As you can see, each column contains eight possible Exotic perks, which means there are 64 possible combinations. Acquiring the exact one you want is going to take a bit of time. It’ll be good to have a couple of different options as Prismatic allows for quite diverse builds.

Be sure to refer back to this list of all Exotic class item perks as you’re out there farming for your next drop (or even planning out your next Prismatic build). You’ll find more guides for The Final Shape, upcoming Episodes, and endgame content over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.