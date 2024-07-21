How to unlock Dual Destiny - Destiny 2 Unlock Dual Destiny so you can start earning the Exotic class item for your characters.

Dual Destiny is one of the most unique Exotic missions in Destiny 2. Not only does it reward the highly coveted Exotic class item, it’s actually one of the more involved missions to unlock. Unlocking Dual Destiny requires playing Overthrow, defeating hidden bosses, and then collecting some special charges dropped by unique Subjugators.

How to unlock Dual Destiny

To unlock Dual Destiny, you must defeat three Secret-Keepers of the Witch Queen, one in each of the three main areas in The Pale Heart. These unique foes will only spawn after you defeat the boss of the Overthrow activity in that region.

The Landing: Look in the cave near the Lost Sector entrance

The Blooming: To the east of the fast travel, inside the maze-like area

The Impasse: Near the Lost Sector

Not all of the Secret-Keeper Wizards will be called Secret-Keeper.

Source: Shacknews

Make sure you find the Secret-Keeper in the area after you clear the Overthrow. If you don’t defeat it, you’ll need to do the activity again. Once all three are defeated, a green beam of light will appear in the sky – follow it to a cave between The Landing and The Blooming.

Follow the beam of light to the cave to find a statue of Savathun.

Source: Shacknews

Go into the cave to find a statue of Savathun. You will now need to locate two charges and bring them back to dunk them in a plate. The charges are dropped by two large Subjugators: Expector Selin drops a Refracted Light and Expector Yemiq drops a Sublimated Darkness. These will be marked on your HUD, one at a time.

After you deposit both charges, a mission banner will appear. This is how you can launch the Dual Destiny mission or you can launch it via the map of The Pale Heart.

With the Dual Destiny mission unlocked, all that’s left to do now is get a co-op partner and run through it once to unlock the Exotic class item. Once you’ve done it, you will be able to earn them randomly by opening chests in The Pale Heart (or completing the mission again). Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with all the new things introduced with The Final Shape.