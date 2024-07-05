New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - July 5, 2024

It's the day after July 4th and we've got some news coming in from Anime Expo!
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Happy holiday weekend, everyone! The staff is out for the weekend, but we're still ending this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Over at Anime Expo, we just got a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

We also got a first look at Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.8 update.

And Bandai Namco aired a whole Summer Showcase to reveal its upcoming anime-based titles.

That includes the unveiling of a new game based on BLEACH!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

OVER 9000!!!

Is everyone getting their hopes up a little too much about new MvC? Maybe.

Or…maybe not?

Get in, loser!

The kart racer the FGC deserves.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's Summer Games Done Quick time and we're watching all week!

The big runs are all available on demand on the Games Done Quick YouTube account. We now leave you with a dog playing baseball.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the process of delivering online updates and patches.

This week in Shaqnews

Another reminder that Shaq was once on a level that we may never see again in our lifetimes.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

"Hangman" Adam Page has returned and he's not a friendly cowboy anymore.

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix takes us back to Metroid Prime.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola