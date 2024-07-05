Evening Reading - July 5, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Happy holiday weekend, everyone! The staff is out for the weekend, but we're still ending this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Shack Together 021 - Kunitsu-Gami + Nintendo World Championships, GameStop Fun, feat. Ozzie Mejia

The Shacknews staff is observing July 4th weekend, so we're off until Monday!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Over at Anime Expo, we just got a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

We also got a first look at Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.8 update.

And Bandai Namco aired a whole Summer Showcase to reveal its upcoming anime-based titles.

That includes the unveiling of a new game based on BLEACH!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

OVER 9000!!!

Is everyone getting their hopes up a little too much about new MvC? Maybe.

Or…maybe not?

Get in, loser!

Imagine If Capcom were not afraid of success



Here is something for the 30th anniversary to Darkstalkers



Another option was "capcom racers all stars" but "Darkkarters" was too good not to use it#Darkstalkers #capcom #fanart #morriganaensland #capcom pic.twitter.com/Ye7TRrsYYy — Kevin T (commissions Close) (@KevinT_comm) July 5, 2024

The kart racer the FGC deserves.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's Summer Games Done Quick time and we're watching all week!

The big runs are all available on demand on the Games Done Quick YouTube account. We now leave you with a dog playing baseball.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the process of delivering online updates and patches.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq couldn’t be guarded playing 1-on-1 during 1996 #USABMNT practice 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/MrQ8JA5Kjk — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 5, 2024

Another reminder that Shaq was once on a level that we may never see again in our lifetimes.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Elite chose HANGMAN ADAM PAGE as their Wild Card?!



Watch #AEWDynamite Beach Break, presented by #SharkWeek, LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/uADvV1vi2K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2024

"Hangman" Adam Page has returned and he's not a friendly cowboy anymore.

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix takes us back to Metroid Prime.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord.