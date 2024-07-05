New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend PC Download Deals for July 5: Steam Summer Sale adds Destiny 2: The Final Shape

The Steam Summer Sale has added one major hitter for this year's sale.
Ozzie Mejia
2

For the holiday week, you still have one more chance to take advantage of some massive sales. The Steam Summer Sale is active for one more week, so if there's anything you still want, make sure to pick it up. The same goes for the GOG.com Summer Sale, which is in its final days.

You may even want to give Steam a second look for any new deals that may have popped up. The biggest one is Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is being discounted for the first time.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 or more to get Blazing Chrome, Hyperbolica, and Dishonored. Pay $15 or more to also receive Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Penny's Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Pay $10 or more to get SpellForce 3 Reforced and Hard West 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory 2: Medieval and Showgunners. Pay $18 or more to also receive Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade. These are redeemable on GOG.com.

Pay $10 or more to get GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, and Black'hood VR. These activate on Steam and required a VR headset.

Ubisoft

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old 64GB and 512GB LCD Steak Deck models are once again on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.

No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!

Another Crab's Treasure
Source: Aggro Crab
Resident Evil 4
Source: Capcom
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
Source: Square Enix
Hitman: World of Assassination
Source: I/O Interactive
Death Stranding: Director's Cut
Source: 505 Games
Tetris Effect Connected
Source: Enhance
Lethal Company
Source: Zeekerss
Fallout 76
Source: Bethesda Softworks
Arma Reforger
Source: Bohemia Interactive

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

