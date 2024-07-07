Weekend Discussion - July 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's a rat maze! What a lovely idea for a sudoku puzzle.
The PlayStation 4 is now over 10 years old
It's quickly entering the retro era.
The easiest way to see if a number is divisible by seven
In case you don't have a calculator.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Odd socks
July 2, 2024
They belong together!
Remember to thank your wife
I know the boys understand. pic.twitter.com/46FmTl5Y6m— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) July 2, 2024
Go back every hour to reapply!
You sly dog
July 1, 2024
Make yourself sound more confident!
Halo 2 main menu vibes
June 29, 2024
I'd like to visit 2004 again.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Just Tonight - Jimmy Eat World
- Shotgun - The Outline
- Lights and Sounds - Yellowcard
- Break on Through - BT vs The Doors
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is more of a tower defense game than expected
- Hookah Haze is all about vibes, from friendship to measuring coal
- JJ Signal and the MidBoss team pull back the curtain on Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
- Ghost Knight: A Dark Tale combines old school design with new school difficulty
