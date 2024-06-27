Watch the Shacknews E4 Remake showcase here Come and check out the Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs!

The Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs is kicking off today. It’s going to be an action-packed livestream that’s got wall-to-wall exclusive interviews and much, much more! You won’t want to miss a second of the livestream, so make sure you tune in using the embedded video below.

Shacknews E4 Remake livestream

The Shacknews E4 Remake livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m PT/12:00 p.m ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. You can watch the action unfold right here on Shacknews or you can hop on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel to easily join the chat and give us a follow if you haven’t already.

As Asif Khan noted in the Shacknews E4 Remake announcement post, today’s showcase will feature exclusive interviews with the likes of Maximillian Dood, the Head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, and more. We’ve got a whole lot of fun planned, so make sure you keep yourself glued to your seat and your eyes fixed firmly on your screen.

While you’re watching, remember you can check out our Shacknews E4 Remake page during (or after) the showcase to read more and watch the content again. There’s more coming this week, so you will definitely want to keep your eyes trained on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so hit that follow button to get notified when we’re going live. You might also like to subscribe, which you can do for free if you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.

It’s an exciting time of year and the Shacknews E4 Remake is going to inject even more excitement into the mix. The Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, so stay tuned for more.