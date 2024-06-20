Evening Reading - June 20, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

PSA: There will be no episode of the Shack Together podcast this week. Our Producer Joe is on vacation. We'll be back next week! Please understand.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a brand new game where Link has vanished and the player will actually get to play as Zelda!



The game will release on September 26th, 2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/mkOtLmC8Tf — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 18, 2024

Reggie Jackson talks about encountering racism in his earlier playing career

Take 2 minutes out of your day for the great Reggie Jackson to give you a powerful history lesson pic.twitter.com/2G3j8FXpcQ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) June 20, 2024

Definitely worth watching the whole clip.

Memes of the Kingdom

I AM LOSING MY MINDDDDD OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nfukZpTEfG — bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) June 18, 2024

I am very excited to try out this new Zelda game!

There are still sweet emergent gameplay clips popping out of TOTK every day.

Can't wait to see what people do in Echoes of Wisdom with Zelda's sweet powers.

A for effort...

This is the greatest hockey play of all time, right? pic.twitter.com/sKqlVkgtjH — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 19, 2024

Too bad McDavid scored shortly after.

Hey, I found out what Doug Bowser does!

He tweets every few months. Nintendo should fire him and make me president of Nintendo of America.

Super rational Star Wars online discourse intensifies

They said it could not be done.



Disney: Hold my Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/E5hjreF9hA — John Talks (@j_t_starwars) June 15, 2024

Is the Acolyte show really that bad?

Amandla Stenberg made a song about the damaging side of Star Wars Acolyte's online discourse.

We aren't going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community. — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024

You know things are getting serious when Wookiepedia has to make statements like this.

Timing is everything

This is my favorite joke from my Netflix is a Joke set pic.twitter.com/fYuaBcLkBx — Ryan Goodcase (@RyanGoodcase) June 15, 2024

Comedy can be funny in moderation.

Pie to the face? In this economy?

Metroid Prime 4 has been revealed. Krysta has taken a pie to the face. The galaxy is at peace. pic.twitter.com/ML3gtyeZ6p — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) June 18, 2024

Kit & Krysta have a great podcast, and occasionally they bet on Nintendo Direct outcomes. Kit accurately predicted the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reveal, and Krysta got a pie to the face.

Drake has no path to victory after losing California

WOPENHEIMER - The Wop Wop Wop Supercut (2024) pic.twitter.com/b3oPu0zf6Z — ✞ a n d r e w ✞ (@Brrrning) June 20, 2024

Wop Wop Wop Wop Wop!

I need you to understand what happened when Dre whispered into that mic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T0qkIUgwQu — Reyda 🦖 (@MsReyda) June 20, 2024

Dr. Dre blew the roof off of the Inglewood Forum.

K Dot took over Twitter trends last night.

Kendrick deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for The Pop Out. pic.twitter.com/xT1BK5z4Uk — The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) June 20, 2024

Bomani is spot on. K Dot united Los Angeles through the power of hating Drake.

I love this video lol pic.twitter.com/tnUCN5gbNX — CEO👑 (@CleoElisse) June 20, 2024

Russell Westbrook dancing on stage to "Not Like Us" was amazing.

witnessed history , this is truly one of the greatest moments ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/zK48vGLjoo — BLACCMASS (@blaccmassxx) June 20, 2024

All gangs of Los Angeles united in peace.

👀 WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP 💀pic.twitter.com/QZCxIyn7h8 — Lᴀᴋᴇʀs Aᴠᴇ (@TheLakersAvenue) June 20, 2024

Drake was dead, but now he is dead dead. Ded even.

Camera work went crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/vujYDNysh9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Outstanding production on the stream.

The hateration was off the charts.

