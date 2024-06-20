Evening Reading - June 20, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
PSA: There will be no episode of the Shack Together podcast this week. Our Producer Joe is on vacation. We'll be back next week! Please understand.
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will crush you even as its new adventure delights
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake knows where to keep it retro
- Elden Ring Version 1.12 Patch Notes make active Summoning Pools carry over to NG+
- The Crush House blends reality television simulation with a little something extra
- Tales of the Shire cozies up with a meal fit for a Hobbit
- OpenAI and Apple veterans launch Safe Superintelligence Inc.
- Best Makkari Decks - Marvel Snap
- Larry Hryb AKA Major Nelson joins Unity's community team
- Age of Wonders 4 Eldritch Realms is the strategy game's best DLC yet
- Yars Rising brings the best of Atari into a Metroidvania
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a brand new game where Link has vanished and the player will actually get to play as Zelda!— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 18, 2024
The game will release on September 26th, 2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/mkOtLmC8Tf
Reggie Jackson talks about encountering racism in his earlier playing career
Take 2 minutes out of your day for the great Reggie Jackson to give you a powerful history lesson pic.twitter.com/2G3j8FXpcQ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) June 20, 2024
Definitely worth watching the whole clip.
Memes of the Kingdom
I AM LOSING MY MINDDDDD OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nfukZpTEfG— bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) June 18, 2024
I am very excited to try out this new Zelda game!
full flame gleeok fight from "RED MIASMA"#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/jQKcDwqGrx— ً (@jakob_0024) June 16, 2024
There are still sweet emergent gameplay clips popping out of TOTK every day.
#zelda #echoesofwisdom— Kinmeki ✨ COMMISSION OPEN (@Kinmeki) June 18, 2024
🐓 pic.twitter.com/EzslTVV4Li
Can't wait to see what people do in Echoes of Wisdom with Zelda's sweet powers.
A for effort...
This is the greatest hockey play of all time, right? pic.twitter.com/sKqlVkgtjH— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 19, 2024
Too bad McDavid scored shortly after.
Hey, I found out what Doug Bowser does!
Happy Fathers Day! https://t.co/PKUclkgYSf— Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) June 16, 2024
He tweets every few months. Nintendo should fire him and make me president of Nintendo of America.
Super rational Star Wars online discourse intensifies
They said it could not be done.— John Talks (@j_t_starwars) June 15, 2024
Disney: Hold my Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/E5hjreF9hA
Is the Acolyte show really that bad?
View this post on Instagram
Amandla Stenberg made a song about the damaging side of Star Wars Acolyte's online discourse.
We aren't going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community.— Wookieepedia🏳️🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024
You know things are getting serious when Wookiepedia has to make statements like this.
Timing is everything
This is my favorite joke from my Netflix is a Joke set pic.twitter.com/fYuaBcLkBx— Ryan Goodcase (@RyanGoodcase) June 15, 2024
Comedy can be funny in moderation.
Pie to the face? In this economy?
Metroid Prime 4 has been revealed. Krysta has taken a pie to the face. The galaxy is at peace. pic.twitter.com/ML3gtyeZ6p— Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) June 18, 2024
Kit & Krysta have a great podcast, and occasionally they bet on Nintendo Direct outcomes. Kit accurately predicted the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reveal, and Krysta got a pie to the face.
Drake has no path to victory after losing California
WOPENHEIMER - The Wop Wop Wop Supercut (2024) pic.twitter.com/b3oPu0zf6Z— ✞ a n d r e w ✞ (@Brrrning) June 20, 2024
Wop Wop Wop Wop Wop!
I need you to understand what happened when Dre whispered into that mic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T0qkIUgwQu— Reyda 🦖 (@MsReyda) June 20, 2024
Dr. Dre blew the roof off of the Inglewood Forum.
Good morning pic.twitter.com/J9qibZRKv1— MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) June 20, 2024
K Dot took over Twitter trends last night.
Kendrick deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for The Pop Out. pic.twitter.com/xT1BK5z4Uk— The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) June 20, 2024
Bomani is spot on. K Dot united Los Angeles through the power of hating Drake.
I love this video lol pic.twitter.com/tnUCN5gbNX— CEO👑 (@CleoElisse) June 20, 2024
Russell Westbrook dancing on stage to "Not Like Us" was amazing.
witnessed history , this is truly one of the greatest moments ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/zK48vGLjoo— BLACCMASS (@blaccmassxx) June 20, 2024
All gangs of Los Angeles united in peace.
👀 WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP 💀pic.twitter.com/QZCxIyn7h8— Lᴀᴋᴇʀs Aᴠᴇ (@TheLakersAvenue) June 20, 2024
Drake was dead, but now he is dead dead. Ded even.
Camera work went crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/vujYDNysh9— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024
Outstanding production on the stream.
Kendrick: pic.twitter.com/jU25qkQ06d— JS (@janellejs) June 20, 2024
The hateration was off the charts.
