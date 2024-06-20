New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 20, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

PSA: There will be no episode of the Shack Together podcast this week. Our Producer Joe is on vacation. We'll be back next week! Please understand.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Reggie Jackson talks about encountering racism in his earlier playing career

Definitely worth watching the whole clip.

Memes of the Kingdom

I am very excited to try out this new Zelda game!

There are still sweet emergent gameplay clips popping out of TOTK every day.

Can't wait to see what people do in Echoes of Wisdom with Zelda's sweet powers.

A for effort...

Too bad McDavid scored shortly after.

Hey, I found out what Doug Bowser does!

He tweets every few months. Nintendo should fire him and make me president of Nintendo of America.

Super rational Star Wars online discourse intensifies

Is the Acolyte show really that bad?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amandlastenberg

Amandla Stenberg made a song about the damaging side of Star Wars Acolyte's online discourse.

You know things are getting serious when Wookiepedia has to make statements like this.

Timing is everything

Comedy can be funny in moderation.

Pie to the face? In this economy?

Kit & Krysta have a great podcast, and occasionally they bet on Nintendo Direct outcomes. Kit accurately predicted the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reveal, and Krysta got a pie to the face.

Drake has no path to victory after losing California

Wop Wop Wop Wop Wop!

Dr. Dre blew the roof off of the Inglewood Forum.

K Dot took over Twitter trends last night.

Bomani is spot on. K Dot united Los Angeles through the power of hating Drake.

Russell Westbrook dancing on stage to "Not Like Us" was amazing.

All gangs of Los Angeles united in peace.

Drake was dead, but now he is dead dead. Ded even.

Outstanding production on the stream.

The hateration was off the charts.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 20, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

