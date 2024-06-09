New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 livestream here

Watch the latest reveals from the various teams at Xbox Game Studios.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
It’s Microsoft’s turn to reveal new games and updates on its previously announced projects. The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase is going down today, and you can watch the entire thing right here.

Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 livestream

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase begins today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also view it using the video embed above.

With Microsoft’s large stable of studios, there’s a lot that could potentially pop up during the showcase, though the company has kept details hush. It’s also notable that this will be the first Xbox Games Showcase following the closure of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition.

If you aren’t able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase, worry not. We’ll be covering the showcase on our Xbox topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

