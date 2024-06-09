Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 livestream here Watch the latest reveals from the various teams at Xbox Game Studios.

It’s Microsoft’s turn to reveal new games and updates on its previously announced projects. The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase is going down today, and you can watch the entire thing right here.

Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 livestream

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase begins today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also view it using the video embed above.

With Microsoft’s large stable of studios, there’s a lot that could potentially pop up during the showcase, though the company has kept details hush. It’s also notable that this will be the first Xbox Games Showcase following the closure of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition.

If you aren’t able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase, worry not. We’ll be covering the showcase on our Xbox topic page.