Battle Vision Network is the next game from the makers of Below Capybara Games is teaming with Netflix Games to follow up on one of its early puzzle game hits.

Developer Capybara Games has been mostly out of the spotlight since its last game, the well-received puzzle game Grindstone. With enough time having passed, the team stepped forward at this year's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition to reveal its latest project. This game leans closer to Capybara's puzzle gaming efforts, taking players to a galactic stadium to compete for tactical dominance in a game called Battle Vision Network.



Source: Netflix Games

Battle Vision Network is the next game from the makers of Below and Grindstone. It can be best described as a competitive color-matching game, taking teams featuring different-colored creatures and pitting them against one another in a clash of tactical warfare. It features a unique galactic sports presentation where only one team reigns supreme.

If the puzzle and style look familiar, that's because this is a follow-up to one of Capybara's earliest efforts: the 2009 Nintendo DS puzzle game Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes. While that was a total solo effort, Battle Vision Network is all about putting forward a multiplayer tactical experience. Trot out a team of strong and cohesive units. If you fall behind, rely on the team captain to unleash a tide-turning special ability.

Battle Vision Network appears to be one of many games set to release under the Netflix Games umbrella. It's set to release in 2025 for PC, console, and mobile devices with Netflix subscribers presumably getting the mobile version as part of their subscription.