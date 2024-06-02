Weekend Discussion - June 2, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday, which means we enjoy sudoku together. As is tradition.
MisterMonopoli has secured another world record!
Shaving fractions of seconds off of runs is wild.
The beauty* of empty Halo maps
There's a sadness to it too.
Will checks out a city with no fresh food
It can be tough out there.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
New giraffe breed just dropped
Some very rare giraffes. 😂😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/5W25ZoIb07
These ones love bark.
I love Bobby's style
Nice one Bobby 😆 pic.twitter.com/IJFypAMRsk— Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) May 28, 2024
Apply this to all things.
Find joy in all tasks
May 28, 2024
Except laundry.
Cardboard = good
May 27, 2024
Plastic = bad.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Please - Maxeen
- At Least I'm Known For Something - New Found Glory
- I'm Not Okay (I Promise) - My Chemical Romance
- C'mon - Go Betty Go
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
