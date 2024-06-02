Weekend Discussion - June 2, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, which means we enjoy sudoku together. As is tradition.

MisterMonopoli has secured another world record!

Shaving fractions of seconds off of runs is wild.

The beauty* of empty Halo maps

There's a sadness to it too.

Will checks out a city with no fresh food

It can be tough out there.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

New giraffe breed just dropped

These ones love bark.

I love Bobby's style

Nice one Bobby 😆 pic.twitter.com/IJFypAMRsk — Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) May 28, 2024

Apply this to all things.

Find joy in all tasks

Except laundry.

Cardboard = good

Plastic = bad.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Have you checked out Bubbletron yet?

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.