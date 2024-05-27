Evening Reading - May 27, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelite with a deeper mystery
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 review: Maelstrom of the mind
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch review: Even better with age
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game review: Circus of horror
- Frostpunk 2 wants to prove leading a civilization is tough work
- Frostpunk 2 will have Twitch integration that lets chat vote on laws
- Rainbow Six Siege begins remastering operators with Operation New Blood
- GameStop (GME) completes at-the-market sale of 45 million shares for $933.4 million in proceeds
- Jeffrey Wright to reprise his role as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2
- A Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco in 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
That's right, Simon tackles another puzzle by the devious Phistomefel.
Let's learn about telescopes and peering into space
These projects take so long to complete and the images so long to get to our eyes.
The video you've all been expecting
Vaati has some thoughts about the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer.
Super Mario 64, but no A presses?
I love how this old game still manages to ignite people's imagination.
Must protect N64 games at all cost
Video game preservation is so important.
North Korean megaprojects
It's wild to me that a nation like North Korea exists in our current day and age.
LegalEagle talks about protests
What do you think of his points regarding protests and their legality?
Are these games ever coming out?
I wonder who makes the decisions on whether it's worth continuing to develop a game after all this time.
It's a JSRF soundtrack kind of day
Do you understand the concept of love?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Speaking of cute pets, here's a one of my favorite photos of Rad!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. While you're posting down there, put in your business ideas that you generated through Bubbletron! I want to see what outlandish thing you create.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 27, 2024