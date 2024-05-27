New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 27, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

That's right, Simon tackles another puzzle by the devious Phistomefel.

Let's learn about telescopes and peering into space

These projects take so long to complete and the images so long to get to our eyes.

The video you've all been expecting

Vaati has some thoughts about the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer.

Super Mario 64, but no A presses?

I love how this old game still manages to ignite people's imagination.

Must protect N64 games at all cost

Video game preservation is so important.

North Korean megaprojects

It's wild to me that a nation like North Korea exists in our current day and age.

LegalEagle talks about protests

What do you think of his points regarding protests and their legality?

Are these games ever coming out?

I wonder who makes the decisions on whether it's worth continuing to develop a game after all this time.

It's a JSRF soundtrack kind of day

Do you understand the concept of love?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Speaking of cute pets, here's a one of my favorite photos of Rad!

Sam's ginger cat Rad twisting on a chair

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. While you're posting down there, put in your business ideas that you generated through Bubbletron! I want to see what outlandish thing you create.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola