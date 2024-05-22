NVIDIA (NVDA) projects 75% gross margin for FY 2025 In its coming fiscal year, NVIDIA is looking to rake in a handsome profit on its various products and services.

With NVIDIA reporting on its Q1 2025 earnings results today, the company released a wealth of other stats about what’s going on with its business. That included an interesting metric about what NVIDIA expects its gross margins to be for its FY2025. Simply put, the company looks set to rake in a massive amount of cash on the back of its many products, including work in AI, chip technology, GPUs, CPUs, and much more.

NVIDIA released the metrics on its FY 2025 gross margins in its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations page this week. There, the company shared that it now expects its gross margins to be between 74.8 percent and 75.5 percent, averaging in just above the 75 mark. On the flipside, its GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $4 billion and $2.8 billion with full year operating expenses expected to be in the 40 to 45 percent range.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock prices surged in after-hours trading on the release of the company's Q1 2025 earnings results.

Source: Google

What this means is that NVIDIA is making a massive amount of money on the products it sells for the cost it takes to make them, which is good news for its business throughout the coming year. The company has excelled in the AI field, bringing cutting edge innovation to AI and using that innovation to assist in large sectors of the tech industry from medical fields to gaming, to generative AI applications. With its continued success, the company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split with increased dividends coming in early June.

With NVIDIA continuing to be a seemingly unstoppable force in the current tech landscape, it will be interesting when and if the company peaks as it continues to grow and sell so well. Stay tuned as we continue to report on this and further financial tech and gaming news here at Shacknews.