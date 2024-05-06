Evening Reading - May 6, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shrek unleashes his wrath

This is what happens when you don't get out of my swamp pic.twitter.com/uDALYp2ruL — One Proud Bavarian (@ProudBavaria) May 5, 2024

The screaming is the cherry on top.

LeBron shows love to Sonic Adventure 2

Yup, that's my G.O.A.T.

First look at David Corenswet as Superman

First look at David Corenswet as Superman. pic.twitter.com/Gr5P7zPQ53 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2024

I like the look. Don't love it, but it looks good.

Hades 2 is out in Early Access!

The game is dope. Get on it if you liked the first one!

Darth JarJar is coming to a LEGO Star Wars special

Ahmed Best will play Darth Jar Jar in a new ‘LEGO STAR WARS’ special.



Releasing September 13 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/q0tICYW3le — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2024

I can't believe this is a real tweet.

The Phantom Menace did well in its re-release this weekend

‘THE PHANTOM MENACE’ earned $8.1M in the film’s domestic re-release.



Second highest grossing re-release in the past decade. pic.twitter.com/E1jLTkaGth — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2024

Did you do anything for Star Wars Day?

Wemby's Nike ad

Nike’s new Victor Wembanyama ad 👽 pic.twitter.com/lTYn831j32 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 5, 2024

This is dope.

Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to NXT

A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way.@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate. https://t.co/tN02NLq36X — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 6, 2024

At this point, why not?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

If I send you this, just know I'm peacefully bowing out of the situation. I'll go play Bubbletron instead.

Source: Interscope Records

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.