Evening Reading - May 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shrek unleashes his wrath

The screaming is the cherry on top.

LeBron shows love to Sonic Adventure 2

Yup, that's my G.O.A.T.

First look at David Corenswet as Superman

I like the look. Don't love it, but it looks good.

Hades 2 is out in Early Access!

The game is dope. Get on it if you liked the first one!

Darth JarJar is coming to a LEGO Star Wars special

I can't believe this is a real tweet.

The Phantom Menace did well in its re-release this weekend

Did you do anything for Star Wars Day?

Wemby's Nike ad

This is dope.

Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to NXT

At this point, why not?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

J. Cole as seen on the cover of the album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.
If I send you this, just know I'm peacefully bowing out of the situation. I'll go play Bubbletron instead.
Source: Interscope Records

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola