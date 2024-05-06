Evening Reading - May 6, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hades 2 is shaping up to be an enchanting sequel
- Heading Out review: Roguelike Road Trip
- Helldivers 2 update requiring PSN connection will not move forward
- Mortal Kombat 1 provides first look at Homelander DLC
- QuakeCon 2024 returns to Grapevine, Texas in August
- Robinhood (HOOD) has received an SEC Wells Notice regarding crypto business
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shrek unleashes his wrath
This is what happens when you don't get out of my swamp pic.twitter.com/uDALYp2ruL— One Proud Bavarian (@ProudBavaria) May 5, 2024
The screaming is the cherry on top.
LeBron shows love to Sonic Adventure 2
Good morning 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zr39vib4qv— Emz 🍓 (@emzberry) May 6, 2024
Yup, that's my G.O.A.T.
First look at David Corenswet as Superman
First look at David Corenswet as Superman. pic.twitter.com/Gr5P7zPQ53— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2024
I like the look. Don't love it, but it looks good.
Hades 2 is out in Early Access!
🌒HADES II is HERE !!🌘— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) May 6, 2024
Experience the bewitching sequel to our god-like rogue-like, now available in Early Access.
🌜Steam: https://t.co/MwAiwL8ZeW
🌜Epic Games Store: https://t.co/bKD6BvLhw6#HadesGame #Hades2 #DeathToChronos pic.twitter.com/jXhqctKj95
The game is dope. Get on it if you liked the first one!
Darth JarJar is coming to a LEGO Star Wars special
Ahmed Best will play Darth Jar Jar in a new ‘LEGO STAR WARS’ special.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2024
Releasing September 13 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/q0tICYW3le
I can't believe this is a real tweet.
The Phantom Menace did well in its re-release this weekend
‘THE PHANTOM MENACE’ earned $8.1M in the film’s domestic re-release.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2024
Second highest grossing re-release in the past decade. pic.twitter.com/E1jLTkaGth
Did you do anything for Star Wars Day?
Wemby's Nike ad
Nike’s new Victor Wembanyama ad 👽 pic.twitter.com/lTYn831j32— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 5, 2024
This is dope.
Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to NXT
A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way.@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate. https://t.co/tN02NLq36X— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 6, 2024
At this point, why not?
