Mortal Kombat 1 provides first look at Homelander DLC

Homelander is the latest character coming to MK1 via the first Kombat Pack DLC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

Homelander is the next character up in Mortal Kombat 1’s inaugural Kombat Pack DLC, and NetherRealm has provided our first look at the caped antagonist with a new trailer. While it doesn’t reveal any gameplay, the first look at Homelander shows off several of his abilities and unique animations.

The first trailer for Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 was posted to the game’s official YouTube channel. We see Homelander use his laser eyes to make an enemy’s head explode, and punch another into the sky and right into the nose of an airplane. We even see that one of his victory animations depicts him passionately drinking milk out of a bottle like he infamously did in the first season of The Boys.

Homelander facing off with Liu Kang.

Source: WB Games

It’s worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1’s version of Homelander will not be voiced by Anthony Starr, the actor who plays Homelander in The Boys. Starr confirmed as much back November in an Instagram comment, though he neglected to elaborate. It’s unclear who will be voicing the character, but we do hear them speak at one point during the trailer.

Homelander will bring unhinged chaos to Mortal Kombat 1 roster sometime in the near future. It’s no coincidence that this trailer comes less than a week after the first trailer for Season 4 of The Boys, which is set to hit Prime Video in early June.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

