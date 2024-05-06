Mortal Kombat 1 provides first look at Homelander DLC Homelander is the latest character coming to MK1 via the first Kombat Pack DLC.

Homelander is the next character up in Mortal Kombat 1’s inaugural Kombat Pack DLC, and NetherRealm has provided our first look at the caped antagonist with a new trailer. While it doesn’t reveal any gameplay, the first look at Homelander shows off several of his abilities and unique animations.

The first trailer for Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 was posted to the game’s official YouTube channel. We see Homelander use his laser eyes to make an enemy’s head explode, and punch another into the sky and right into the nose of an airplane. We even see that one of his victory animations depicts him passionately drinking milk out of a bottle like he infamously did in the first season of The Boys.



Source: WB Games

It’s worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1’s version of Homelander will not be voiced by Anthony Starr, the actor who plays Homelander in The Boys. Starr confirmed as much back November in an Instagram comment, though he neglected to elaborate. It’s unclear who will be voicing the character, but we do hear them speak at one point during the trailer.

Homelander will bring unhinged chaos to Mortal Kombat 1 roster sometime in the near future. It’s no coincidence that this trailer comes less than a week after the first trailer for Season 4 of The Boys, which is set to hit Prime Video in early June.