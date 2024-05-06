QuakeCon 2024 returns to Grapevine, Texas in August The coveted BYOC returns at QuakeCon 2024.

As the summer gaming season comes into picture, we’ve got yet another event to put on our radar. QuakeCon 2024 has been announced for August at its home of Grapevine, Texas. The four-day event will feature the return of the iconic BYOC (bring your own computer) gathering.

Bethesda Softworks announced the return of QuakeCon in an official press release today. QuakeCon 2024 will take place between August 8-11. It’ll once again be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

While Bethesda has yet to confirm an official schedule for QuakeCon 2024, we can assume that there will be events and panels themed around the iconic FPS series as well as other Bethesda projects. In past years, QuakeCon has been home to some of the publisher’s largest announcements.

Registration for QuakeCon 2024 opens on May 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. This year, seat selection for the BYOC will open at the same time as ticket registration. Stick with us here on Shacknews as we await more information about QuakeCon 2024.