Unity (U) names Matthew Bromberg as its new CEO Bromberg will also be the President of Unity and has been added as a member to the company's Board of Directors.

Ahead of its Q1 2024 earnings report, Unity (U) has announced that Matthew Bromberg will be the company’s new CEO. Bromberg will also fill the role of President and will become a member of the Board of Directors.



Source: Unity & Business Wire

On May 1, 2024, Unity announced that Matthew Bromberg has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, President, and a member of its Board of Directors. This will come into effect in two weeks on May 15, 2024.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Matt Bromberg as Unity’s new CEO. The Board and the entire leadership team are confident that Matt’s proven leadership, customer-first mindset, and deep understanding of the dynamic gaming industry make him the right executive to lead Unity forward,” said Roelof Botha in a statement. “I also want to thank Jim Whitehurst for leading Unity through its portfolio reset and cost structure rightsizing to focus on its core businesses and help position the Company for long-term success.”

Bromberg has years of experience in the video game industry. Previously, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Zynga and had several positions at Electronic Arts. His roles at EA had him help the team scale the mobile division, so it will be interesting to see whether his mobile-focused skillset helps Unity in that market.

Recently, Unity faced backlash following proposed changes to its Runtime Fee policy. The response from the developer community was so strong that the company issued an apology and backtracked some of the changes. The company also scrapped an agreement with Weta FX and laid off 265 employees.

With Bromberg taking over as CEO from May 15, it’s not clear if we’ll hear from him during Unity’s (U) Q1 2024 earnings report, which is slated for May 9, 2024.