Evening Reading - May 1, 2024

Is the 3DS retro?

2011 was only a couple years ago, right? pic.twitter.com/mwYVKI2dVC — Grandma Field (@FieldExplores) May 1, 2024

Is this what aging feels like?

Tom Morello performing at CSUN's Gaza protest

CSUN has started Day 1 of their Gaza protest, students at Northridge are joined by guitarist @tmorello of @RATM pic.twitter.com/3xUtEnUEyI — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 1, 2024

Good on him.

The new Mario universe movie was insane!

I had no idea the the Mushroom folks behaved like that!

Merriam-Webster is on team Kendrick

Dear @MTV



We humbly nominate ‘euphoria’ by @kendricklamar for a Video Music Award for “Best Video Ever.” pic.twitter.com/tVLagcAYtK — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 30, 2024

I love a good definition.

John Stewart's reaction to Tyrese Maxey's clutch 3

Respect to Maxey…but damn…I’m clearly getting too old for this shit… pic.twitter.com/XjOkPOfaaQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) May 1, 2024

Same, John. Dude is unbelievable.

Columbia 1968 vs Columbia 2024

Columbia's web page discussing its regret for calling in police to arrest students in 1968 is displaying a warning about limited access due to NYPD on campus arresting students.



May Columbia never live this down. pic.twitter.com/Z5RAY32udH — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 1, 2024

What's that saying about those who don't learn from history?

Some Pokemon tunes for your Wednesday

Littleroot Town, from Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald (2002) pic.twitter.com/piV1ieVlXq — Pokémon Music 🎵 (@PokemonOST) May 1, 2024

Littleroot Town. Home.

If The Batman used the Challengers score

the batman with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/j6PSP4lebq — mac (@batsdune) May 1, 2024

This is dope. Also, go see Challengers!

