Evening Reading - May 1, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Is the 3DS retro?

Is this what aging feels like?

Tom Morello performing at CSUN's Gaza protest

Good on him.

The new Mario universe movie was insane!

I had no idea the the Mushroom folks behaved like that!

Merriam-Webster is on team Kendrick

I love a good definition.

John Stewart's reaction to Tyrese Maxey's clutch 3

Same, John. Dude is unbelievable.

Columbia 1968 vs Columbia 2024

What's that saying about those who don't learn from history?

Some Pokemon tunes for your Wednesday

Littleroot Town. Home.

If The Batman used the Challengers score

This is dope. Also, go see Challengers!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Zendaya as Tashi in Challengers.
Me watching Bubbletron calculate the valuation for my business pitch.
Source: MGM

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

