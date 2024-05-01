Evening Reading - May 1, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Batman: Arkham Shadow is a new VR game coming to Meta Quest 3 this year
- Starfield May 2024 update patch notes add improved surface maps and difficulty settings
- L.A. Noire comes to GTA+ tomorrow
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Take-Two (TTWO) Interactive to shut down Intercept Games and Roll7
- Qualcomm (QCOM) forecasts Q3 2024 revenue and EPS above analyst expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Is the 3DS retro?
2011 was only a couple years ago, right? pic.twitter.com/mwYVKI2dVC— Grandma Field (@FieldExplores) May 1, 2024
Is this what aging feels like?
Tom Morello performing at CSUN's Gaza protest
CSUN has started Day 1 of their Gaza protest, students at Northridge are joined by guitarist @tmorello of @RATM pic.twitter.com/3xUtEnUEyI— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 1, 2024
Good on him.
The new Mario universe movie was insane!
CHALLENGERS (2024) pic.twitter.com/SJ4o4GUuke— Kevin Podas (@kevinpodas) May 1, 2024
I had no idea the the Mushroom folks behaved like that!
Merriam-Webster is on team Kendrick
Dear @MTV— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 30, 2024
We humbly nominate ‘euphoria’ by @kendricklamar for a Video Music Award for “Best Video Ever.” pic.twitter.com/tVLagcAYtK
I love a good definition.
John Stewart's reaction to Tyrese Maxey's clutch 3
Respect to Maxey…but damn…I’m clearly getting too old for this shit… pic.twitter.com/XjOkPOfaaQ— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) May 1, 2024
Same, John. Dude is unbelievable.
Columbia 1968 vs Columbia 2024
Columbia's web page discussing its regret for calling in police to arrest students in 1968 is displaying a warning about limited access due to NYPD on campus arresting students.— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 1, 2024
May Columbia never live this down. pic.twitter.com/Z5RAY32udH
What's that saying about those who don't learn from history?
Some Pokemon tunes for your Wednesday
Littleroot Town, from Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald (2002) pic.twitter.com/piV1ieVlXq— Pokémon Music 🎵 (@PokemonOST) May 1, 2024
Littleroot Town. Home.
If The Batman used the Challengers score
the batman with the challengers score pic.twitter.com/j6PSP4lebq— mac (@batsdune) May 1, 2024
This is dope. Also, go see Challengers!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 1, 2024