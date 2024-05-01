L.A. Noire comes to GTA+ tomorrow Rockstar Games is adding its 1940s detective story to its library of free games on GTA+.

Rockstar Games may be hard at work on Grand Theft Auto 6, but the studio is still maintaining GTA Online and its GTA+ subscription service. The latter of which offers subscribers access to a library of games, and Rockstar is adding one of its most beloved one-offs to the service. L.A. Noire is coming to GTA+ tomorrow.

Rockstar Games announced the addition of L.A. Noire to GTA+ in a post to its website today. The game will be playable for members starting Thursday, May 2. Originally released in 2011, Rockstar provides a brief synopsis of L.A. Noire for those unfamiliar, or those who might have forgotten.



Source: Rockstar Games

Step into the shoes of LAPD detective Cole Phelps as he’s thrown headfirst into a city drowning in its own success, where corruption is rampant, the drug trade is exploding, and murder rates are at an all-time high.

To celebrate the addition of L.A. Noire to GTA+, GTA Online players can claim two luxury vehicles in the Classique Broadway and Albany Roosevelt.

L.A Noire was known for its use of motion capture technology, which directly factored into the game’s detective features. While the game was received well upon release, a sequel was never made. That said, it’ll be interesting to see if L.A. Noire’s addition to GTA+ renews interest in the IP.