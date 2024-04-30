Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2024 earnings call here Tune in to hear how Amazon performed over its first quarter of its 2024 reporting period.

Another earnings quarter is upon us and one of the first to lead the charge is Amazon (AMZN). The company is scheduled to report on its Q1 2024 earnings today and if you’re curious to hear how it has performed, you can listen to the conference call right here on Shacknews.

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2024 earnings call

The Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2024 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2024. You can tune in to the earnings call via the Shacknews Twitch channel, where we will be streaming the entire discussion. The VOD will be available on our YouTube channel. You can find additional information about the Amazon conference call on the Investor Relations page.

It’s been a good couple of weeks for Amazon following the release of the Fallout TV series which has amassed over 65 million viewers since it released on April 10. Now, the success of the show may not be factored into the Q1 2024 earnings report but it may still be a point of talk for any forward-looking statements.

Last quarter, Amazon (AMZN) reported that its web services (AWS) sales topped $90 billion in 2023 while its results beat EPS and revenue expectations. Today we’ll likely here whether this success has continued into the first quarter of its financial year. Stay tuned to our Amazon topic for highlights from the earnings report.