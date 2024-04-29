New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout is Amazon Prime Video's second most-watched debut with 65 million viewers

Fallout is only behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Prime Video's largest debut.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation has been a runaway success of a video game adaptation, capturing the culture and dominating conversations in both gaming and television spaces in the weeks since its release. Now, we know just how big of a hit it was for its streaming service. Fallout tallied 65 million viewers on Prime Video, making it the platform’s second-biggest debut ever.

Amazon Studios has confirmed that Fallout has surpassed 65 million viewers since it debuted on April 10. This means it’s second to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched release. Amazon also specified that the show is most popular among viewers aged 18-34.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout received a heap of critical acclaim upon release, including from us here at Shacknews. The show has also had an elevating effect on the Fallout universe overall, with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 seeing exponential growth in sales and players since the show’s release.

Earlier this month, Fallout was renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. It’ll presumably film in California, as the state has offered a tax credit for the production. As we await the latest details on Fallout Season 2, please stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

