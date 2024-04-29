Fallout is Amazon Prime Video's second most-watched debut with 65 million viewers Fallout is only behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Prime Video's largest debut.

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation has been a runaway success of a video game adaptation, capturing the culture and dominating conversations in both gaming and television spaces in the weeks since its release. Now, we know just how big of a hit it was for its streaming service. Fallout tallied 65 million viewers on Prime Video, making it the platform’s second-biggest debut ever.

Amazon Studios has confirmed that Fallout has surpassed 65 million viewers since it debuted on April 10. This means it’s second to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched release. Amazon also specified that the show is most popular among viewers aged 18-34.



Source: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout received a heap of critical acclaim upon release, including from us here at Shacknews. The show has also had an elevating effect on the Fallout universe overall, with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 seeing exponential growth in sales and players since the show’s release.

Earlier this month, Fallout was renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. It’ll presumably film in California, as the state has offered a tax credit for the production. As we await the latest details on Fallout Season 2, please stick with us here on Shacknews.