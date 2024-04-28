Where to find & how to kill Bile Spewers - Helldivers 2 Hunt down the wretched Bile Spewers locations in Helldivers 2 and put an end to their barfing ways.

Bile Spewers are one of the bigger bugs in the Terminid army in Helldivers 2. As their names suggest, these bugs spew out acid that will deal damage to you and slow you down. Whenever an order comes in to kill them, it’s best you know where to find them and how to dispatch them easily so you can focus your efforts back on the major order.

Where to find Bile Spewers (and how to kill them)

Bile Spewers will only be found on Terminid planets. These planets are in the eastern region of the galactic war map. Because these are relatively high in the command chain, you are not going to see them until you’ve either cleared a lot of objectives or are playing on a moderate difficulty. As for the Bile Spewer location on a planet, this is going to be entirely random, unless you have an actual mission on a planet that orders you to kill them (not a personal order).

As such, your best bet is to try and tackle both of these at once. Squad up with a few friends and dive into medium to high level missions with several objectives. This should give you enough time to hopefully see some Bile Spewers. However, it will come down to luck and you may not even encounter any during a mission.

This is a Nursing Spewer. Imagine this, but green. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to locate a Bile Spewer in-game to show you.

Source: Shacknews

Bile Spewers have a large abdomen area that glows a lime green color. They are not to be confused with the Nursing Spewer (shown above), which are a deadlier version with a yellow coloring. Its large backside is its main weakpoint. One shot from the Auto Cannon will put it down while a few rounds to its face from standard weapons should be enough to kill one. The main danger will be with the quantity of spewers and avoiding their vomit.

Tracking down and killing Bile Spewers is sometimes needed for personal orders, which is a great way to earn a few more medals. Though they might not be as easy to locate as things like Hunters, they’re not as rare as Bile Titans or Annihilator Tanks. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Helldivers 2.