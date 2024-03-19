Where to find & how to kill Annihilator Tanks - Helldivers 2 Annihilator Tanks are one of the most powerful Automaton units in Helldivers 2 and they are extremely resistant to just about all forms of attack.

Annihilator Tanks are the Automaton army’s last available option when it comes to stopping you in Helldivers 2. This heavily armored vehicle is not to be trifled with, and if one (or more) is dropped into combat, you should prioritize taking them out – especially if a personal order needs doing.

Where to find Annihilator Tanks

Annihilator Tanks belong to the Automaton army, which means they are going to be limited to the planets available on the left side of the galactic war map. Additionally, given they are the last resort for the robots, they are typically only deployed when all other countermeasures have failed or on the high difficulty levels.

Here is what the Annihilator Tank looks like.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

When attempting to get a quick screenshot for this guide, I spent some time running around defeating Automatons in a level 8 mission and was still unable to find one. Ideally, you will team up with allies and start clearing objectives and defeating enemies. Continue to do this and the Automatons will bring in reinforcements and eventually an Annihilator Tank will be delivered.

Automaton dropships will typically drop off Annihilator Tanks after you've fought through all of the Automaton fighters.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Alternatively, you might luck out and find them already on the field. For the most part, they will be dropped off when you’re defending a point (like when you need to extract civilians or scientists) or if a commissar calls in a dropship. When one does arrive, you’ll need to know how to kill it.

How to kill Annihilator Tanks

Annihilator Tanks are heavily armored, impervious to all front-on attacks, and can kill you in a single hit. However, they do have a weakpoint: the glowing exhaust on the back of the turret. If you can get around behind the tank and shoot this weakpoint, it will eventually blow up. You’ll want to use heavy weaponry on this spot like Autocannons, EAT-17s, or other explosives.

The best way to defeat Annihilator Tanks is to use heavy ordnance, like the 500 KG Bomb or Orbital Railcannon.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The only other way to destroy an Annihilator Tank is through overwhelming force: 500KG Bombs or Orbital Railcannons. These Stratagems will obliterate the tank. Given how well these destroy the toughest units, it’s a great idea to always have one on hand should you encounter the big baddies (like the Bile Titans). You might be able to damage a tank if you land your Hellpod on it, but that’s a Hail Mary.

As far as enemy units go, Annihilator Tanks are the most well-armored and lethal foes you’re likely to face. However, the Automaton army has other menacing units like the Devastators and the Hulks. Read over our Helldivers 2 page so you’re ready to take on the many foes of democracy.