Where to find Hunters - Helldivers 2 In order to find them, you'll first need to know what Hunters are in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 has a lot of enemies for players to kill, and some of the most dangerous ones are Hunters. These fast and deadly bugs can be tough to locate, but when you do find them, they’ll swarm you quite easily. Now, if you want to complete some personal orders, here’s where you can find them.

What are Hunters & where to find them

Hunters are a unique type of Terminid in Helldivers 2. These bugs have pale carapaces that look white or cream colored. However, they do have a flare of color with their wings, which are vibrant yellow and orange.

Hunters are the pale shell Terminids that have orange vestigial wings.

Source: Shacknews

The Hunters are an extremely deadly type of Terminid that can leap at you from a great distance. They’ll try and attack using their front claws, and once they get close, they’ll slash and stab at you until you’re dead. If you can manage, always try to take these out before they get close.

As for where you’ll find Hunters, they’re typically around nests or bug holes. This type of bug will be easier to discover on harder difficulties, though that does come with other risks. If you’re trying to find them to complete a personal order, you might have to kill as many as 25 Hunters, which could require you visiting quite a few patrols, nests, or other objectives.

Once you know what Hunters look like, you should have no problem spotting them in the heat of combat. Just make sure they don’t get too close, as they are one of the most dangerous Terminids out there. Be sure to peruse our Helldivers 2 page for more tips on finding specific enemies and unlocking the best gear.