Where to find Bile Titans - Helldivers 2 While Bile Titans can be hard to miss, it can also be difficult to find them in Helldivers 2, especially if you're trying to clear some personal orders.

Bile Titans are the biggest of the baddest units in the Terminid army in Helldivers 2. These colossal bugs will stop at nothing to destroy you and your fellow Helldivers. As the pinnacle of the insects, it should come as no surprise that you’ll be asked to find Bile Titans and kill them. Here’s where to find them and, in case you need the info, what they look like.

Where to find Bile Titans

Bile Titans are gigantic bugs that stand several stories high. While they only have four legs, these can crush just about everything, demolishing all structures and squishing faithful Helldivers with ease. Finding Bile Titans is going to be tough, unless you’re playing on the hardest difficulty levels.

There are some missions that will specifically ask you to eliminate Bile Titans. If you can't find this type of mission, you will need to play on a harder difficulty and wait for them to spawn naturally.

Source: Shacknews

To find these colossal insects, you can either search for an Eliminate mission or dive into difficulties of about 6 and higher. The Eliminate Bile Titan missions can appear on lower difficulties, whereas the higher levels will have more of these units spawning naturally. You can definitely find them on difficulties 5 and lower, but the chances of them spawning decreases.

Typically, you can expect Bile Titans to appear at objectives and the largest nests. They will be drawn to objectives and even try to prevent you from extracting. Sometimes, you may face several of these monstrous beasts at once.

Only the strongest Stratagems and weapons can take down a Bile Titan with minimal fuss.

Source: Shacknews

In terms of killing Bile Titans, you will need to use the strongest weapons you have. The Orbital Railcannon Strike and Eagle 500KG Bomb are two Stratagems that are basically designed to take down Bile Titans (as well as the toughest Automaton foes like the Hulks and Tanks).

If you don’t have access to these, you will need to deal damage to their undersides, which are soft and fleshy. You might also be able to blast the armor off the legs and whittle them down that way. Finally, you can always use your Hellpod as a ballistic missile (try to blast through them with your Hellpod when you're respawning). Sometimes this will be enough to put them in the ground.

Bile Titans are the toughest enemies that the Terminid army can throw at you (unless there’s some other horror lurking beneath the planets). While they can be difficult to find, once you’ve spotted one, you certainly won’t lose track of it. Take a look at our Helldivers 2 page for more information on the enemies of managed democracy.