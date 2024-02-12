All Stratagems & input codes - Helldivers 2
Every single Stratagem in Helldivers 2, the input codes to call-in, and the various traits and timers.
Helldivers 2 has a lot of Stratagems for players to unlock and utilize to spread managed democracy. While there are a few that are unlocked from the beginning, you will need to work hard to unlock them all by leveling up and purchasing them with your credits. Below is every Stratagem in the game, it’s input code to call it down, as well as all the necessary stats you need to know.
All Stratagems & input codes
Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are split into a few distinct groups. There are the Stratagems that deliver weaponry to you, others that fire from orbit, and some that require an plane to do an attack run among many more. The following tables breaks out the Stratagems into their designated groups according to the terminal in-game.
|General & Contextual Stratagems
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Reinforce
|↑↓→←↑
|Pending...
|Unlimited
|N/A
|Hellpod
|Immediately available
|Resupply
|↓↓↑→
|12 seconds
|Unlimited
|160 seconds
|Hellpod
|Immediately available
|SOS Beacon
|↑↓→↑
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|120 seconds
|Hellpod
|Available when you have fewer than 4 players in a squad
|Hellbomb
|↓↑←↓↑→↓↑
|10 seconds
|Unlimited
|30 seconds
|Hellpod
|Only available in-mission around certain enemy strongholds
|Orbital Illumination Flare
|→→←←
|Pending...
|Pending...
|Pending...
|Pending...
|Pending...
|Patriotic Administration Center
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Machine Gun
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Immediately available
|Anti-Material Rifle
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 2
5,000 R
|Stalwart
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 2
3,500 R
|Expendable Anti-Tank
|↓↓←↑→
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|70 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 3
3,000 R
|Recoilless Rifle
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 5
|Flamethrower
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 10
6,000 R
|Autocannon
|↓←↓↑↑→
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 10
|Railgun
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 20
|Spear
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|
Support Weapon
|Level 20
|Orbital Cannons
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Orbital Precision Strike
|Pending...
|4 seconds
|Unlimited
|100 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Immediately available
|Orbital Gatling Barrage
|Pending...
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|80 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|1,500 R
|Orbital Airburst Strike
|→→→
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|120 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Level 5
4,000 R
|Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
|→→↓←→↓
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|240 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Level 5
4,000 R
|Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
|→↓↑↑←↓↓
|6 seconds
|Unlimited
|240 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Level 8
|Orbital Walking Barrage
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|240 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Level 10
7,500 R
|Orbital Laser
|→↓↑→↓
|2 seconds
|3
|300 seconds
|Orbital
|Level 15
|Orbital Railcannon Strike
|Pending...
|1 second
|Unlimited
|210 seconds
|Orbital
|Level 20
|Hangar
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Eagle Strafing Run
|↑→→
|0 seconds
|3
|15 seconds
|Eagle
|1,500 R
|Eagle Airstrike
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|2
|15 seconds
|Explosive
Eagle
|4,000 R
|Eagle Cluster Bomb
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|4
|15 seconds
|Explosive
Eagle
|Level 3
4,000 R
|Eagle Napalm Airstrike
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|2
|15 seconds
|Explosive
Eagle
|Level 5
5,000 R
|Jump Pack
|Pending...
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|Level 8
6,000 R
|Eagle Smoke Strike
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|2
|15 seconds
|Explosive
Eagle
|Level 8
4,000 R
|Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|2
|15 seconds
|Explosive
Eagle
|Level 10
7,500 R
|Eagle 500KG Bomb
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|1
|N/A
|Explosive
Eagle
|Level 15
|Bridge
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Orbital Precision Strike
|Pending...
|4 seconds
|Unlimited
|100 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Immediately available
|Orbital Gas Strike
|Pending...
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|75 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|4,000 R
|Orbital EMS Strike
|Pending...
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|75 seconds
|Orbital
|Level 5
6,000 R
|Orbital Smoke Strike
|Pending...
|2 seconds
|Unlimited
|100 seconds
|Explosive
Orbital
|Level 8
4,000 R
|HMG Placement
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
|Level 10
10,000 R
|Shield Generator Relay
|Pending...
|0 seconds
|Unlimited
|90 seconds
|Hellpod
|Level 10
9,000 R
|Tesla Tower
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|150 seconds
|Hellpod
Sentry
|Level 15
8,000 R
|Engineering Bay
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Anti-Personnel Minefield
|↓←↑→
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Explosive
|1,500 R
|Supply Pack
|Pending...
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|4,000 R
|Grenade Launcher
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Support Weapon
Hellpod
Explosive
|Level 5
6,000 R
|Laser Cannon
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Support Weapon
Hellpod
|Level 5
|Incendiary Mines
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Explosive
|Level 8
4,000 R
|"Guard Dog" Rover
|Pending...
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|Level 10
7,500 R
|Ballistic Shield Backpack
|Pending...
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|300 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|Level 12
6,000 R
|Arc Thrower
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Support Weapon
Hellpod
|Level 15
7,000 R
|Shield Generator Pack
|Pending...
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|Level 20
10,000 R
|Robotics Workshop
|Stratagem
|Input
|Call-In time
|Uses
|Cooldown Time
|Traits
|Unlock Requirements
|Machine Gun Sentry
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Sentry
|1,500 R
|Gatling Sentry
|↓↑→←
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Sentry
|Level 5
4,000 R
|Mortar Sentry
|↓↑→→↓
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry
|Level 8
|"Guard Dog"
|↓↑←↑→↓
|5 seconds
|Unlimited
|480 seconds
|Hellpod
Backpack
|Level 10
7,500 R
|Autocannon Sentry
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Sentry
|Level 13
6,000 R
|Rocket Sentry
|↓↑→→←
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry
|Level 15
7,500 R
|EMS Mortar Sentry
|Pending...
|3 seconds
|Unlimited
|180 seconds
|Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry
|Level 20
8,000 R
While you can see the input codes in-game, it’s worth memorizing some of the important ones (like Reinforce) so you can smash in the code without thinking. Keep checking back with us as we update the tables with more information including any new Stratagems that get added to Helldivers 2.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All Stratagems & input codes - Helldivers 2