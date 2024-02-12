New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stratagems & input codes - Helldivers 2

Every single Stratagem in Helldivers 2, the input codes to call-in, and the various traits and timers.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Arrowhead Game Studios
1

Helldivers 2 has a lot of Stratagems for players to unlock and utilize to spread managed democracy. While there are a few that are unlocked from the beginning, you will need to work hard to unlock them all by leveling up and purchasing them with your credits. Below is every Stratagem in the game, it’s input code to call it down, as well as all the necessary stats you need to know.

All Stratagems & input codes

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are split into a few distinct groups. There are the Stratagems that deliver weaponry to you, others that fire from orbit, and some that require an plane to do an attack run among many more. The following tables breaks out the Stratagems into their designated groups according to the terminal in-game.

General & Contextual Stratagems
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Reinforce ↑↓→←↑ Pending... Unlimited N/A Hellpod Immediately available
Resupply ↓↓↑→ 12 seconds Unlimited 160 seconds Hellpod Immediately available
SOS Beacon ↑↓→↑ 2 seconds Unlimited 120 seconds Hellpod Available when you have fewer than 4 players in a squad
Hellbomb ↓↑←↓↑→↓↑ 10 seconds Unlimited 30 seconds Hellpod Only available in-mission around certain enemy strongholds
Orbital Illumination Flare →→←← Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending...
Patriotic Administration Center
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Machine Gun Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Immediately available
Anti-Material Rifle Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited  480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Level 2
5,000 R
Stalwart Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Level 2
3,500 R
Expendable Anti-Tank ↓↓←↑→ 2 seconds Unlimited 70 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod
Explosive

 Level 3
3,000 R
Recoilless Rifle Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod
Explosive

 Level 5 
Flamethrower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod
Incendiary

 Level 10
6,000 R
Autocannon ↓←↓↑↑→ 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Level 10 
Railgun Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Level 20 
Spear Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds

Support Weapon
Hellpod

 Level 20 
Orbital Cannons
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Orbital Precision Strike Pending... 4 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Immediately available
Orbital Gatling Barrage Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 80 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 1,500 R
Orbital Airburst Strike →→→ 2 seconds Unlimited 120 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Level 5
4,000 R
Orbital 120MM HE Barrage →→↓←→↓ 5 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Level 5
4,000 R
Orbital 380MM HE Barrage →↓↑↑←↓↓ 6 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Level 8 
Orbital Walking Barrage Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Level 10
7,500 R
Orbital Laser →↓↑→↓ 2 seconds 3 300 seconds Orbital Level 15 
Orbital Railcannon Strike Pending... 1 second Unlimited 210 seconds Orbital Level 20 
Hangar
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Eagle Strafing Run ↑→→ 0 seconds 3 15 seconds Eagle 1,500 R
Eagle Airstrike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive
Eagle		 4,000 R
Eagle Cluster Bomb Pending... 0 seconds 4 15 seconds Explosive
Eagle		 Level 3
4,000 R
Eagle Napalm Airstrike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive
Eagle		 Level 5
5,000 R
Jump Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 Level 8
6,000 R
Eagle Smoke Strike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive
Eagle		 Level 8
4,000 R
Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive
Eagle		 Level 10
7,500 R
Eagle 500KG Bomb Pending... 0 seconds 1 N/A Explosive
Eagle		 Level 15 
Bridge
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Orbital Precision Strike Pending... 4 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Immediately available
Orbital Gas Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 75 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 4,000 R
Orbital EMS Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 75 seconds Orbital Level 5
6,000 R
Orbital Smoke Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive
Orbital		 Level 8
4,000 R
HMG Placement Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod Level 10
10,000 R
Shield Generator Relay Pending... 0 seconds Unlimited 90 seconds Hellpod Level 10
9,000 R
Tesla Tower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 150 seconds Hellpod
Sentry		 Level 15
8,000 R
Engineering Bay
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Anti-Personnel Minefield ↓←↑→ 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Explosive		 1,500 R
Supply Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 4,000 R
Grenade Launcher Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon
Hellpod
Explosive		 Level 5
6,000 R
Laser Cannon Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon
Hellpod		 Level 5 
Incendiary Mines Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Explosive		 Level 8
4,000 R
"Guard Dog" Rover Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 Level 10
7,500 R
Ballistic Shield Backpack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 300 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 Level 12
6,000 R 
Arc Thrower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon
Hellpod		 Level 15
7,000 R
Shield Generator Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 Level 20
10,000 R 
Robotics Workshop
Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements
Machine Gun Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Sentry		 1,500 R
Gatling Sentry ↓↑→← 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Sentry		 Level 5
4,000 R 
Mortar Sentry ↓↑→→↓ 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry		 Level 8 
"Guard Dog" ↓↑←↑→↓ 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod
Backpack		 Level 10
7,500 R
Autocannon Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Sentry		 Level 13
6,000 R 
Rocket Sentry ↓↑→→← 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry		 Level 15
7,500 R 
EMS Mortar Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod
Explosive
Sentry		 Level 20
8,000 R

While you can see the input codes in-game, it’s worth memorizing some of the important ones (like Reinforce) so you can smash in the code without thinking. Keep checking back with us as we update the tables with more information including any new Stratagems that get added to Helldivers 2.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

