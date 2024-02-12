All Stratagems & input codes - Helldivers 2 Every single Stratagem in Helldivers 2, the input codes to call-in, and the various traits and timers.

Helldivers 2 has a lot of Stratagems for players to unlock and utilize to spread managed democracy. While there are a few that are unlocked from the beginning, you will need to work hard to unlock them all by leveling up and purchasing them with your credits. Below is every Stratagem in the game, it’s input code to call it down, as well as all the necessary stats you need to know.

All Stratagems & input codes

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are split into a few distinct groups. There are the Stratagems that deliver weaponry to you, others that fire from orbit, and some that require an plane to do an attack run among many more. The following tables breaks out the Stratagems into their designated groups according to the terminal in-game.

General & Contextual Stratagems Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Reinforce ↑↓→←↑ Pending... Unlimited N/A Hellpod Immediately available Resupply ↓↓↑→ 12 seconds Unlimited 160 seconds Hellpod Immediately available SOS Beacon ↑↓→↑ 2 seconds Unlimited 120 seconds Hellpod Available when you have fewer than 4 players in a squad Hellbomb ↓↑←↓↑→↓↑ 10 seconds Unlimited 30 seconds Hellpod Only available in-mission around certain enemy strongholds Orbital Illumination Flare →→←← Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending...

Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Machine Gun Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Immediately available Anti-Material Rifle Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 2

5,000 R Stalwart Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 2

3,500 R Expendable Anti-Tank ↓↓←↑→ 2 seconds Unlimited 70 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod

Explosive Level 3

3,000 R Recoilless Rifle Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod

Explosive Level 5 Flamethrower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod

Incendiary Level 10

6,000 R Autocannon ↓←↓↑↑→ 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 10 Railgun Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 20 Spear Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 20

Orbital Cannons Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Orbital Precision Strike Pending... 4 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive

Orbital Immediately available Orbital Gatling Barrage Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 80 seconds Explosive

Orbital 1,500 R Orbital Airburst Strike →→→ 2 seconds Unlimited 120 seconds Explosive

Orbital Level 5

4,000 R Orbital 120MM HE Barrage →→↓←→↓ 5 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive

Orbital Level 5

4,000 R Orbital 380MM HE Barrage →↓↑↑←↓↓ 6 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive

Orbital Level 8 Orbital Walking Barrage Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 240 seconds Explosive

Orbital Level 10

7,500 R Orbital Laser →↓↑→↓ 2 seconds 3 300 seconds Orbital Level 15 Orbital Railcannon Strike Pending... 1 second Unlimited 210 seconds Orbital Level 20

Hangar Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Eagle Strafing Run ↑→→ 0 seconds 3 15 seconds Eagle 1,500 R Eagle Airstrike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive

Eagle 4,000 R Eagle Cluster Bomb Pending... 0 seconds 4 15 seconds Explosive

Eagle Level 3

4,000 R Eagle Napalm Airstrike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive

Eagle Level 5

5,000 R Jump Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod

Backpack Level 8

6,000 R Eagle Smoke Strike Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive

Eagle Level 8

4,000 R Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods Pending... 0 seconds 2 15 seconds Explosive

Eagle Level 10

7,500 R Eagle 500KG Bomb Pending... 0 seconds 1 N/A Explosive

Eagle Level 15

Bridge Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Orbital Precision Strike Pending... 4 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive

Orbital Immediately available Orbital Gas Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 75 seconds Explosive

Orbital 4,000 R Orbital EMS Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 75 seconds Orbital Level 5

6,000 R Orbital Smoke Strike Pending... 2 seconds Unlimited 100 seconds Explosive

Orbital Level 8

4,000 R HMG Placement Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod Level 10

10,000 R Shield Generator Relay Pending... 0 seconds Unlimited 90 seconds Hellpod Level 10

9,000 R Tesla Tower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 150 seconds Hellpod

Sentry Level 15

8,000 R

Engineering Bay Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Anti-Personnel Minefield ↓←↑→ 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Explosive 1,500 R Supply Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod

Backpack 4,000 R Grenade Launcher Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod

Explosive Level 5

6,000 R Laser Cannon Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 5 Incendiary Mines Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Explosive Level 8

4,000 R "Guard Dog" Rover Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod

Backpack Level 10

7,500 R Ballistic Shield Backpack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 300 seconds Hellpod

Backpack Level 12

6,000 R Arc Thrower Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Support Weapon

Hellpod Level 15

7,000 R Shield Generator Pack Pending... 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod

Backpack Level 20

10,000 R

Robotics Workshop Stratagem Input Call-In time Uses Cooldown Time Traits Unlock Requirements Machine Gun Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Sentry 1,500 R Gatling Sentry ↓↑→← 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Sentry Level 5

4,000 R Mortar Sentry ↓↑→→↓ 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Explosive

Sentry Level 8 "Guard Dog" ↓↑←↑→↓ 5 seconds Unlimited 480 seconds Hellpod

Backpack Level 10

7,500 R Autocannon Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Sentry Level 13

6,000 R Rocket Sentry ↓↑→→← 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Explosive

Sentry Level 15

7,500 R EMS Mortar Sentry Pending... 3 seconds Unlimited 180 seconds Hellpod

Explosive

Sentry Level 20

8,000 R

While you can see the input codes in-game, it’s worth memorizing some of the important ones (like Reinforce) so you can smash in the code without thinking. Keep checking back with us as we update the tables with more information including any new Stratagems that get added to Helldivers 2.