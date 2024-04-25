Google (GOOGL) announces a quarterly cash dividend policy GOOGL stockholders of can look forward to a cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid in June of this year.

Source: Google (GOOGL) stock hit a record high in after-hours trading.

On April 25, 2024, Google (GOOGL) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results in which the company revealed a dividend policy. This policy will be paid to shareholders each quarter, provided that the Board of Directors approves it. Below is an excerpt from page 2 of the results:

Additional Information Relating to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited) Dividend Program Alphabet’s Board of Directors today approved the initiation of a cash dividend program, and declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share that will be paid on June 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2024, on each of the company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C shares. The company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends in the future, subject to review and approval by the company’s Board of Directors in its sole discretion.

Stockholders can look forward to a payout of $0.20 per share provided they have GOOGL stock as of June 10, 2024. The payout is slated for one week after that cut-off date. Presumably, those stockholders that own stock after said date will need to wait until the next quarter for their payment, provided the board approves.

There was more good news out of today’s report with Google’s earnings results beating EPS and revenue expectations. This was no doubt bolstered by the $8 billion of YouTube ad revenue the company generated in Q1 2024. All this positive news led to GOOGL stock hitting an all-time record high.

