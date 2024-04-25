New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Google (GOOGL) stock hits all-time record high on strong Q1 2024 results

Google's stock soared to a record high in after-hours trading this afternoon.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Google (GOOGL) delivered a Q1 2024 earnings report so strong that it drove the company’s stock to an all-time high valuation. It came during after-hours trading following the news that Google had beat both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations.

Google’s stock shot up after markets closed this afternoon following the publishing of its Q1 2024 earnings report. The stock’s value peaked at $181.90 at around 5 p.m. ET in after-hours trading. This represents an all-time high for the stock.

The Google logo, with a pride flag pattern on the Os.

In addition to beating its expectations for revenue and EPS, Google also saw YouTube generate $8 billion in ad revenue during the quarter. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend policy alongside its earnings.

Google’s stock hitting an all-time high valuation is certainly good news for its shareholders, and executives at the company are likely hoping it’ll set the tone for a successful 2024. For more of this week’s financial news, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola