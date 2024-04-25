Google (GOOGL) stock hits all-time record high on strong Q1 2024 results Google's stock soared to a record high in after-hours trading this afternoon.

Google (GOOGL) delivered a Q1 2024 earnings report so strong that it drove the company’s stock to an all-time high valuation. It came during after-hours trading following the news that Google had beat both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations.

Google’s stock shot up after markets closed this afternoon following the publishing of its Q1 2024 earnings report. The stock’s value peaked at $181.90 at around 5 p.m. ET in after-hours trading. This represents an all-time high for the stock.

In addition to beating its expectations for revenue and EPS, Google also saw YouTube generate $8 billion in ad revenue during the quarter. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend policy alongside its earnings.

Google’s stock hitting an all-time high valuation is certainly good news for its shareholders, and executives at the company are likely hoping it’ll set the tone for a successful 2024. For more of this week’s financial news, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.