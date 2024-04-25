New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) reports $8 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q1 2024

YouTube's ad business continues to be a financial juggernaut for Google.
Donovan Erskine
1

Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2024 earnings report includes a detailed rundown of how the company performed over the first few months of the year. This included a section dedicated to YouTube, one of Google’s most fruitful properties and the world’s leading video platform. This past quarter, YouTube generated $8 billion in revenue from advertisements.

The latest figures for YouTube can be found on the second page of Google’s Q1 2024 earnings report. YouTube made $8 billion in ad revenue for the first quarter of the financial year, an increase from the $6.6 billion it made in the previous year.

YouTube is one of Google’s cash cows, and the video platform’s advertisement angle has raked in countless billions of dollars for its parent company over the years. Google (GOOGL) stock soared as high as $181.80 in value in after-hours trading after ending the day at a valuation of $156.

As for how Google performed overall, the company beat both revenue and earnings expectations in Q1. As for other major players in tech, Microsoft and Intel also reported their quarterly earnings this afternoon.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

