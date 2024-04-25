New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Google (GOOGL) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Google touted some rather impressive figures in its Q1 2024 financial earnings report.

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Google (GOOGL) is out with its earnings for the first quarter of 2024, showing that it beat on both EPS and revenue expectations. The report also provides insight to how Google’s various products and services performed over the past few months.

Google’s Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. In the report, we see that Google tallied $80.54 billion in revenue for the quarter against an expectation of $78.6 billion. In terms of earnings-per-share, Google beat the $1.52/share expectation with $1.89/share. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement on the release.

Artwork for Google Bard.

Source: Google

In addition to Google’s overall business numbers, the earnings report also revealed that YouTube brought in $8 billion in ad revenue during the quarter. Stay with us here on Shacknews for more financial news in the tech world.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola