Google (GOOGL) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Google touted some rather impressive figures in its Q1 2024 financial earnings report.

Google (GOOGL) is out with its earnings for the first quarter of 2024, showing that it beat on both EPS and revenue expectations. The report also provides insight to how Google’s various products and services performed over the past few months.

Google’s Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. In the report, we see that Google tallied $80.54 billion in revenue for the quarter against an expectation of $78.6 billion. In terms of earnings-per-share, Google beat the $1.52/share expectation with $1.89/share. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement on the release.



Source: Google

Our results in the first quarter reflect strong performance from Search, YouTube and Cloud. We are well under way with our Gemini era and there’s great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation.

In addition to Google's overall business numbers, the earnings report also revealed that YouTube brought in $8 billion in ad revenue during the quarter.