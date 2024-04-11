New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 11, 2024 - Victory in F-Zero 99 Day

It's nighttime in America, and Shacknews Evening Reading is celebrating a tremendous video game achievement in this very special article.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

And now... MORE F-ZERO 99 CONTENT

Watch me win the damn race!

Only took 1503 races. Worth it!

Watch my F-Zero 99 review

Best battle royale game ever made.

My F-Zero 99 Win x Star Wars

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I used the force.

My F-Zero 99 Win x The Matrix

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I know Kung Fu and racing.

My F-Zero 99 Win x HIM

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Who do you think you are? I am!

My F-Zero 99 Win x Zoolander

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

F-Zero 99 is so hot right now.

My F-Zero 99 Win x Jurassic Park/Independence Day/Rich Eisen Show

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I really did it!

My F-Zero 99 Win x LeBron James 2016 NBA Finals Postgame Interview

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Cleveland, this is for you!

My F-Zero 99 Win x Peter Pan

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I truly did it, Peter.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 11, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

