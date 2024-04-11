Evening Reading - April 11, 2024 - Victory in F-Zero 99 Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... MORE F-ZERO 99 CONTENT

Watch me win the damn race!

Only took 1503 races. Worth it!

Watch my F-Zero 99 review

Best battle royale game ever made.

My F-Zero 99 Win x Star Wars

I used the force.

My F-Zero 99 Win x The Matrix

I know Kung Fu and racing.

My F-Zero 99 Win x HIM

Who do you think you are? I am!

My F-Zero 99 Win x Zoolander

F-Zero 99 is so hot right now.

My F-Zero 99 Win x Jurassic Park/Independence Day/Rich Eisen Show

I really did it!

My F-Zero 99 Win x LeBron James 2016 NBA Finals Postgame Interview

Cleveland, this is for you!

My F-Zero 99 Win x Peter Pan

I truly did it, Peter.

