Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel announced for 2025 release Blumhouse's follow-up to the FNAF movie will arrive in the fall of next year.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie set new records for video game adaptations and earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing horror movie of 2023. Couple that financial success with a fervent fan base eager to see more of this universe on the big screen, and it’s no surprise that Blumhouse is hard at work on the next installment. A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s has been given a fall 2025 release window.

Blumhouse announced the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s during CinemaCon, an annual film convention for theater owners in Las Vegas. The horror studio then published a tweet to share the news with the rest of the world. “WE ARE CONFIRMING FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT THERE WILL BE A SEQUEL TO FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S, COMING FALL 2025,” the post reads.



There are currently no details on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. We don’t know if Emma Tammi will return to direct, or if Josh Hutcherson will reprise his role as Mike Schmidt. The game series is packed with adaptable source material, and fans will likely spend the next year and a half speculating about where the story will go next.

Five Nights at Freddy’s tallied $297.2 million at the box office during its theatrical run in 2023, making it the year’s highest-earning horror movie despite a simultaneous release on the streaming service Peacock. With a sequel officially in the works, stay tuned here on Shacknews for future updates.